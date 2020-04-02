Connect with us

date 2020-04-02

'All hands on deck' as Florida tries to fix busted unemployment claims system

Duke Energy customers could get smaller bills in May

AP poll: About half of American workers already have lost income due to virus

Economic fallout mounts, along with competition for gear

Ken Lawson says paper unemployment applications are coming as DEO website struggles continue

A record 6.6 million seek US jobless aid as layoffs mount
Ron DeSantis is attempting to fix the state's unemployment claims process.

‘All hands on deck’ as Florida tries to fix busted unemployment claims system

The state continues to struggle with jobless claims.

At a Thursday media conference, Gov. Ron DeSantis rolled out an executive order designed to resolved problems with the state’s failed unemployment claims system.

The Governor vowed to devote more resources to handling the crush of job seekers, many of whom spend hours, even days, in fruitless attempts on the state’s dysfunctional website to apply for benefits.

“All hands on deck” was how he described the approach to media.

The order notes that “thousands of Floridians are seeking help from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (“DEO”) Reemployment Assistance Program leading to significantly greater demand upon DEO’s personnel, infrastructure, technology, and resources.”

Indeed, reports of day-long waits on hold and fruitless attempts to log on to the system have become commonplace.

In hopes of resolving these issues, the Governor directed “all executive agency heads, in consultation with the Department of Management Services (“DMS”), to identify and deploy executive agency personnel to assist DEO with their reemployment assistance efforts, including call center operations and other citizen services.”

The use of DMS, whose director Jared Moskowitz is central to the state’s coronavirus response, is interesting here.

“In order to improve the operation and responsiveness of DEO’s reemployment assistance efforts, assigned personnel shall, to the extent reasonably possible, cease their current governmental responsibilities and fully devote their services to the DEO program.  All deployed personnel shall maintain current benefits and salary and DEO shall determine how best to quickly utilize these employees to serve Floridians negatively impacted by COVID-19.”

Contemplated as a fix are paper applications.

“DEO shall pursue, in addition to internet and telephonic reemployment applications, new or alternative forms and methods for receiving applications, including making paper applications readily available on DEO’s website and throughout the state at each of the 24 Local Workforce Development Boards,” the order asserts.

Outside contractors will process and scan those applications.

Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) Executive Director Ken Lawson said earlier Thursday that his department was working on providing paper applications to residents.

Over 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — and 227,000 new unemployment claims last week came from Floridians, triple the all-time record for claims, which had been set the prior week.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Trevon

    April 2, 2020 at 7:31 pm

    INCOMPETENCE,Florida CONTINUES TO BE THE model of inconsistency. the days of incompetent Rick Scott never left us.

    Reply

