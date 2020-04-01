Unable to claim benefits, unemployed Floridians send DEO frustrated tweets instead

Tweets put out by the Department of Economic Opportunity are drawing angry reactions from Floridians frustrated by the process to file their unemployment claims.

DEO tweeted Wednesday that they regret the inconvenience people are experiencing with their system. They are working on it Wednesday afternoon between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. It’s encouraging people to try again in the evening.

We regret the inconvenience many Floridians have experienced with our CONNECT system. We will be working to improve it from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday, April 1. We apologize for the inconvenience and encourage you to try submitting your application later this evening. — Florida DEO (@FLDEO) April 1, 2020

Agency spokeswoman Tiffany Vause said they had made enhancements to their system to allow it to serve more Floridians at once. They’ve seen historic spikes in the number of claims being filed because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The agency received 222,054 applications for unemployment benefits for the week ending March 28th. That’s up from more than 74,000 for the week ending on March 21st. Vause says they got more than 21,000 applications in a single day on March 29th.

She said the department is trying to staff up by hiring an additional 250 representatives to the Florida Reemployment Assistance Call Center to deal with the significantly increased volume of claims being filed, phone calls and online activity. DEO expects to add at least 50 additional employees this week and they are continuing to interview virtually.

But many people are responding to DEO’s tweets with frustration. They’re letting their feelings be known, whether it’s through social media, lawmakers or the Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office.

Many people are expressing their irritation about being unable to reset their pins and most of them say their messages and emails have had no response. Robin from Tamarac wanted to know who was answering the agency’s email because she’s emailed them her Social Security card and driver’s license several times. She said to “just give me a damn job and I’ll just help everyone myself.”

I’ve called over 100 times this week Alone and sent over 30 emails just to reset my PIN. I clearly can’t do anything until it’s reset. The calls get dropped immediately. They suggest emailing and never get a response. — shane (@itsShaneinFL) April 1, 2020

Anna from Ocala asked why they couldn’t change the website so they didn’t need a pin.

Other responses to DEO’s tweet include complaints that individuals are unable to verify their identity. Sean Kelly from Orlando said he has been continuing to call the 800 number to verify his identity, but can’t get through. Others also complain that the calls keep getting dropped.

Rob from Miami said he’s asking DEO for help because he needs to confirm his identity, begging the agency to help.

“I am hurting because of this, please help!!!!!!”

I need you’re help please I need to call to confirm my Identity I am hurting because of this please help!!!!!! — Rob (@rDIDDY3) April 1, 2020