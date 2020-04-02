At least 15 BSO employees, three Hialeah firefighters have tested positive for coronavirus

The impact of the novel coronavirus continues to be felt sharply across South Florida, as the virus spreads among the region’s first responders.

As noted by Steve Bousquet of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel Thursday, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said on a conference call that 15 of his agency’s employees has tested positive for the virus. Two of those individuals have been hospitalized.

That’s up from a total of four positive tests within the Broward Sheriff’s Office less than a week ago.

A Thursday Miami Herald report also details that three Hialeah firefighters have tested positive as well. “Two are asymptomatic and one is showing symptoms related to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus,” according to the outlet.

All are currently self-quarantined. Hialeah Fire Rescue says all known individuals who have interacted with those firefighters are being tested for the virus as a precaution.

And a separate Herald report shows the virus has spread among South Florida correctional facilities. A whopping 12 Miami-Dade County employees have tested positive, along with two Broward County inmates.

Some experts have worried crowded jails and prisons could serve as hotbeds for the virus. That’s because inmates and employees can often be kept in close quarters — enabling the virus to spread more easily. Some reports have detailed a lack of disinfecting material in those jails and prisons as well.

The Herald reports that Miami-Dade County jail officials have said 100 correction officers have been tested so far.

Cases around the state have continued to surge in recent days, with a Thursday evening report putting confirmed cases at more than 9,000.

But South Florida has been particularly impacted. Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties — all neighboring counties in the region — rank first, second and third in positive tests.

As of Thursday evening, Miami-Dade had 2,886 cases. Broward was in second with 1,481 positives, following by Palm Beach at 737 cases.