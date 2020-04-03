Connect with us

Corona Economics Headlines

Disney not taking reservations before June 1

Corona Economics Headlines

Governor in race against time to fix broken unemployment claims system

Corona Economics Headlines

US sheds 701,000 jobs, ending a record-long hiring streak

Corona Economics Headlines

Jobs report Friday is expected to end record hiring streak

Corona Economics Headlines

'All hands on deck' as Florida tries to fix busted unemployment claims system

Corona Economics Headlines

AP poll: About half of American workers already have lost income due to virus
Disney World closed for two weeks, in response to coronavirus, now it's closing resorts, too.

Corona Economics

Disney not taking reservations before June 1

Disney announced Thursday it would soon start furloughing workers.

on

Walt Disney World has essentially written off the month of May and still has not determined when it will be able to reopen, after news Thursday that it was starting to furlough workers due to the coronavirus crisis.

The massive vacation resort that employs 77,000 people in Central Florida and takes in tens of millions of visitors each year, announced Thursday it will begin furloughs for some of its employees in a couple of weeks.

Now Disney is advising visitors that no decisions have been made on when it might reopen, but certainly not before June 1

“Walt Disney World theme parks, Disney Resort hotels and the Disney Springs area are currently closed and a reopening date has not been identified,” declares an updated notice on the Disney World website. “For guests who are interested in modifying their existing travel dates or making a new reservation for a future vacation, reservations are currently available for travel dates June 1 and later. As always, guests are able to modify the bookings if Walt Disney World reopens before or after that time.”

Disney initially announced on March 12 that it was closing Walt Disney World. Four days later Disney closed its hotels and stores.

Initially, Disney pledged to continue to pay its employees who were being sent home. However, on Thursday the company issued a news release stating, “The COVID-19 pandemic is having a devastating impact on our world with untold suffering and loss and has required all of us to make sacrifices,” according to the Orlando Sentinel. Among those sacrifices: An undisclosed numbers of employees, starting April 19.

The June 1 date is consistent with most predictions that Florida’s coronavirus crisis won’t peak before May, and still will be quite serious well into late May or even into June. In fact, The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluationan independent population health research center at the University of Washington that has one of the most cited models, predicts that by June 1 Florida’s crisis, while receding, will be worse than it is today in terms of hospitalizations and daily deaths from COVID-19.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Amid coronavirus crisis, Ron DeSantis suspends foreclosures and evictions for 45 days.