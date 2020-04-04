Connect with us

Coronavirus in Florida

Frequently asked questions about Gov. Ron DeSantis’ stay-at-home executive order

State also posted list of essential services.

on

Gov. Ron DeSantis answered questions some may have about Florida’s stay-at-home order that was put in place amid the spread of the coronavirus.

Question: Can seniors and anyone with medical conditions leave their homes to get groceries or go for a walk or go to work for an essential service?

Answer: They can leave their homes when necessary to receive or provide essential services.

Q: Where can I find a list of essential services?

A: The list can be found here.

Q: What’s an essential activity?

A: Attending religious services conducted in churches, synagogues, and house of worship

  • Taking a walk
  • Biking
  • Hiking
  • Fishing
  • Hunting
  • Running
  • Swimming
  • Taking care of pets
  • Caring for or assisting a loved one or a friend

You must social distancing during the activities listed above. A full list can be found here.

Q: If a business is non-essential, does the business have to close the physical location to customers?

A: Yes

Q: Is the business allowed to continue remotely?

A: Gov. DeSantis wants people to work from home

Q: Does a business need a permit and or documentation to stay open?

A: No

Q: Are restaurants allowed to continue takeout and delivery services?

A: Yes, the guidelines are posted here.

Q: Can churches, synagogues and other houses of worship hold services?

A: Yes, but they are encouraged to follow the CDC guidelines here.

Q: Will childcare centers remain open?

A: Yes

Q: Can gun stores remain open?

A: Yes

Q: Are you allowed to exercise outside?

A: Yes, but you have to follow social distancing.

Q: Can you visit or travel to see a family member?

A: Yes, if this a family member you are caring for or assisting. This includes friends you are caring for or who need assistance.

  1. John Kociuba

    April 4, 2020 at 7:31 am

    Dear American Brothers & Sisters~

    Re: Agents Of Satan

    History Forgotten Is History Repeated.

    It is not of God’s will to deny his children FREE WILL! Freedom to move as they see fit. Freedom to choose! Freedom to defend yourselves and families in the blood of almighty Christ from demons. Freedom to worship in the houses of God. Freedom to fall from grace. Freedom to redeem the fallen soul when asked grace and forgiveness of one’s sin. Freedom to choose Satan and all his works.

    Do these rights sound familiar?

    NEVER ALLOW THE BLOODLINE OF EVIL TO RESTRICT THESE NATURAL GOD GIVEN RIGHTS IN OUR AMERICAN CONSTITUTION! IT IS WORTH FIGHTING FOR. IT IS WORTH DYING FOR BECAUSE THIS IS GOD’S DIVIDE ORDER!

    Respectfully,
    Caput Galeatum

