Connect with us

Headlines Jax

Strip clubs sue in Florida over raised danger age limit

Coronavirus Headlines

U.S. braces for more virus deaths; Europe hopes crisis peaking

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics -- Week of March 30

2020 Headlines

Federal ruling puts Florida on the clock over new ballot order rules

APolitical Headlines

Palm Sunday: Pope, many Christians celebrate in isolation

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Florida coronavirus cases rise to 11,545 with nearly 200 deaths

Headlines

Strip clubs sue in Florida over raised danger age limit

Jacksonville’s strip club law was enacted March 5 in a bid to reduce human trafficking

on

Strip clubs in one Florida city are suing over a new law that raised the minimum age for strippers from 18 to 21.

The law in Jacksonville was enacted March 5 in a bid to reduce human trafficking. But lawyers for the clubs, including the lead plaintiff Wacko’s, contend in a federal lawsuit that it violates the First Amendment by restricting the ability of performers to dance.

“The Constitution does not permit the deprivation of First Amendment rights based on the age of … citizens who have attained the age of 18,” attorneys Gary Edinger and James Benjamin argue in a complaint filed in the names of 13 businesses and four dancers, two of them under age 21.

The Florida Times-Union reported that after the law was signed, the clubs were prevented from using close to 100 dancers under age 21 during a two-week period, according to the lawsuit.

The 140-page suit notes that people under 21 can hold any other job at those businesses, even own the clubs.

City attorneys have not yet responded to the lawsuit.

Jacksonville City Councilmember LeAnna Cumber notes that while estimates vary as to how young the average age is of introduction to sex trafficking, there is general agreement that women are most vulnerable between the ages of 14 and 20. Cumber notes that while estimates vary as to how young the average age is of introduction to sex trafficking, there is general agreement that women are most vulnerable between the ages of 14 and 20.

Clubs are now required to keep rosters of registered performers and to keep copies of identification cards on file to be produced on demand.

Club license fees defray the cost of maintaining licenses, Cumber noted. Right now, the city is losing money, spending more on enforcement than is brought in from club licensure fees.

A “Survivors’ Council” was established to ensure that those who lived through some of the worst the industry and humanity have to offer will be able to help ensure that what they endured is not perpetuated.

In this article:
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Download here: Printable Florida unemployment application