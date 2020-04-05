Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Ron DeSantis political committee garners nearly $500K in March

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

More than 200 Floridians dead from coronavirus

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Chris King pushes 'stimulus challenge' to promote humanitarian efforts

Headlines Influence

Jackie Toledo calls for DEO audit amid continued unemployment claim failures

Headlines Tampa Bay

St. Pete to provide $5,000 grants to eligible businesses impacted by COVID-19

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

More cell phone data showing movement of Floridians: Homes yes, parks no
Ron DeSantis is purchasing a controversial drug touted by Donald Trump to treat coronavirus.

Headlines

Ron DeSantis political committee garners nearly $500K in March

Some supporters are still sending big checks.

on

Despite the mounting pressures and controversy during the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, the “Friends of Ron DeSantis” continued reeling in cash for the Governor in March, raking in nearly a half-million dollars in contributions.

There were a total of 29 contributions to Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ last month. That’s down from the 37 contributions made to the organization in February, according to Florida elections records.

The total amount of money accumulated in March came out to $461,204. That’s down from the February figure of $675,000. Still, the committee has amassed $48.29 million in contributions since it launched in January 2018, and about $1.85 million through the first three months of 2020.

March was the least lucrative month for the committee since September. But despite the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping through Florida, some DeSantis supporters managed to kick into the committee in large chunks.

The committee scored three $50,000 contributions last month. One apiece from Peter McCausland of Hobe Sound, president of Airgas Inc. and board member of the International Oxygen Manufacturers Association; real estate developer John D. Alexander of Lake Wales; and Cassidy Holdings Group Inc., a real estate firm in Winter Haven.

The committee received another eight contributions, each for $25,000.

The committee spent $13,000 last month and has spent about $41.21 million through its history. It has $7.08 million in the bank.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at dixonator2@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Download here: Printable Florida unemployment application