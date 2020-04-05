Ron DeSantis political committee garners nearly $500K in March

Despite the mounting pressures and controversy during the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, the “Friends of Ron DeSantis” continued reeling in cash for the Governor in March, raking in nearly a half-million dollars in contributions.

There were a total of 29 contributions to Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ last month. That’s down from the 37 contributions made to the organization in February, according to Florida elections records.

The total amount of money accumulated in March came out to $461,204. That’s down from the February figure of $675,000. Still, the committee has amassed $48.29 million in contributions since it launched in January 2018, and about $1.85 million through the first three months of 2020.

March was the least lucrative month for the committee since September. But despite the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping through Florida, some DeSantis supporters managed to kick into the committee in large chunks.

The committee scored three $50,000 contributions last month. One apiece from Peter McCausland of Hobe Sound, president of Airgas Inc. and board member of the International Oxygen Manufacturers Association; real estate developer John D. Alexander of Lake Wales; and Cassidy Holdings Group Inc., a real estate firm in Winter Haven.

The committee received another eight contributions, each for $25,000.

The committee spent $13,000 last month and has spent about $41.21 million through its history. It has $7.08 million in the bank.