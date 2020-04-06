Mike Caruso delivers food to 98-year-old World War II vet in need

As the novel coronavirus outbreak continues to affect the state, Floridians are getting more and more comfortable with having their food delivered on-demand.

It’s a little more uncommon to have that food dropped off by your local state legislator.

But when Rep. Mike Caruso heard World War II veteran Ed Manley of Briny Breezes was short on groceries, Caruso decided to step up and deliver the food himself.

Caruso had been making calls around the district, checking on people’s status as social distancing efforts continue to limit individuals’ movement throughout the state.

When Caruso connected with Manley, Manley said he could use some food. So Caruso and his son drove over to Manley’s place and dropped off some supplies.

“We’ve got some food to deliver to you and just wanted to stop by and try to help you out,” Caruso can be seen telling the 98-year-old Manley on video.

“I appreciate it,” Manley replied.

“And I want you to know, on Nov. 5 I’ll be 99,” he added.

“Well God bless you,” Caruso replied.

That delivery included fresh vegetables, fruits and milk. Caruso’s team said he would be in touch with Manley if any additional items are needed.

Limitations on social gatherings have heavily impacted the economy. Those restrictions have already left many Floridians out of work. Though the federal government has approved a stimulus package to help bridge the gap until things return to normal, many Floridians are concerned with where they can access their next meal.

In addition, older and immunocompromised individuals are more susceptible to the virus. That includes World War II vets such as Manley, who would be more prone to serious illness or even death should he contract the virus while shopping for food on his own.

Caruso plans to continue assisting constituents in need of food or who require help navigating the recently-approved relief packages for those affected by the virus’s impact.

The Representative himself received a health scare in mid-March, when he went into self-quarantine after falling ill with coronavirus-like symptoms. That caused Caruso to skip out on an in-person vote on the budget.

However, Caruso eventually tested negative for the novel coronavirus and has now fully recovered from what he says was a strain of the flu.