FSU Great Give to benefit students facing COVID-19 hardships

Florida State University is directing all proceeds of its annual Great Give campaign to benefits students facing hardships from the coronavirus pandemic.

“As we adapt to the changes being brought onto us by COVID-19, I want to thank you and our entire FSU family for their resilience and their strength during this difficult time,” said university president John Thrasher. “It shows me more than ever that Florida State University is truly a family. Families come together when there’s times of greatness and when there’s times of difficulty, and truly, our family is coming together.”

The dollars can be used to cover medical bills, food expenses, rent and living expenses incurred due to a lost job. It can also be used for transportation expenses to go home unexpectedly and for technology to optimize distance learning. Each student may receive up to $1,000.

“Your help might mean the difference between some students completing their education or not graduating,” Thrasher said.

Donors may choose to support Tallahassee campus or Panama City campus students. Gifts can be made online with a credit card or through PayPal or through a check to the FSU Foundation noting Fund F08909 for a Tallahassee donation or Fund F08686 for a Panama City donation.

The university said the more dollars are donated, the more students they will be able to support.

Students on either campus may apply online, where they must demonstrate that expenses were related to a coronavirus-related hardship or that their usual resources were interrupted by the pandemic.

The University’s Food for Thought Pantry is still open and taking donations, by appointment only, for students still in the Tallahassee area. Donors may also directly support the FSU student food pantry by purchasing items listed on its Amazon Wish List.

In the past, Great Give has been a 36-hour fundraiser, but 2020’s fundraiser will run from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

As of 10 a.m., the university has raised more than $250,000.