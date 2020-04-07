Ashley Moody says nearly 60 subpoenas have been issued for alleged price gouging during coronavirus outbreak

Attorney General Ashley Moody is touting her office’s efforts to crack down on price gouging for essential commodities related to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

As Floridians seek supplies such as hand sanitizer, face masks and other essential items, some sellers have resorted to jacking up prices to cash in on the surge in demand.

That prompted Moody to launch the state’s price gouging hotline ((866) 9NO-SCAM) last month. Tuesday, Moody put out a video updating Floridians on her office’s progress.

“As your Attorney General, it’s my job to deter and prevent price gouging and protect Floridians from scams during these difficult times,” Moody said.

“Members of my rapid response team, consumer protection division, and price gouging hotline are all working with a sense of urgency to address consumer concerns in real time. Since activating our hotline, our office has secured more than $100,000 in refunds for consumers.”

The AG has also issued 59 subpoenas aimed at furthering price gouging investigations. Her office says they’ve gotten “approximately 2,000 consumer contacts about the price of essential commodities” and “made more than 2,700 referrals and contacts to merchants about allegations of price gouging, refunds and scams.”

More than 130 posts offering inflated prices have been deactivated as well.

Floridians can reach out to the Attorney General to report instances of price gouging in three ways.

First, they can use the price gouging hotline. Second, they can visit the AG’s website and click on the bright red link for “price gouging complaints.” Third, consumers can download an app that allows them to file those reports.

“We will not relent in these efforts to protect Floridians from gouging and COVID-19-related scams during this unprecedented time of crisis,” Moody added.

“Please help us on this mission. And remember, if we follow the advice of our health experts, we will get through this crisis together. Stay safe, Florida.”