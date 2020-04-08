Coronavirus takes life of Charlotte Figi, cannabis pioneer

COVID-19 has taken the lives of many of our nation’s best and brightest, and this week it took the life of a young woman whose legacy will also live on.

Thirteen-year-old Charlotte Figi passed away this week in Colorado Springs from coronavirus, as first reported by the Colorado Sun.

Figi dealt with debilitating seizures, often within minutes of each other.

Cannabis, specifically a CBD-dominant strain known as “Charlotte’s Web,” changed that for her, allowing Figi to function in a way impossible without the drug.

In 2020, medical cannabis is predominately accepted as a treatment modality.

That wasn’t the case a few years ago. And Figi and the “Charlotte’s Web” strain, developed by Colorado grower Joel Stanley, is a big reason why.

Stanley was able to legally develop the strain in the middle of the last decade precisely because Colorado law permitted it.

In Florida, bipartisan lawmakers pushed for the relief that the seizure-ridden Charlotte Figis of the Sunshine State needed.

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, then chairman of the Criminal Justice Subcommittee, was among them.

Gaetz memorialized Figi on Twitter.

“Charlotte lived a life of tremendous significance. Her story inspired me to completely change my views on medical cannabis and successfully pass legislation so that patients could get help in Florida. I’m so sad she is gone,” Gaetz wrote, “but the movement she has ignited will live forever.”

Figi’s mother advocated for her daughter in Florida as elsewhere. Figi’s unique and powerful lobbying effort, compelled by circumstance, was described as a “mama bear” movement by one lobbyist.

The Compassionate Medicinal Cannabis Act of 2014 was a step in the right direction. However, rule-making proved to be a challenging process.

What Tallahassee lawmakers couldn’t do, however, voters of the state did, registering Figi’s ultimate legacy at the ballot box with a resounding approval of a Constitutional amendment green-lighting Florida’s medical cannabis program.

Development there was gradual, even tortuous. But today the program has more than 300,000 patients, with roughly 5% of them young people. However, patients of all ages with a host of qualifying conditions now can consider cannabis as an alternative to prescription medications, upon a prescribing doctor’s recommendation.

And Figi’s ultimate legacy, at least in Florida, could be seen as that normalization of medical cannabis, a principle tested in the Legislative Session that ended last month.

The House approved legislation that would have put a THC cap on medical cannabis for patients under 21. However, the measure didn’t get any play in the Senate, and for 2020 at least, all patients have access to a full complement of treatment modalities.

The Charlotte’s Web strain, meanwhile, is available at dispensaries, most notably Trulieve, where it is part of the industry leader’s portfolio of CBD products.