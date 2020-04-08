Rand Paul backing Kat Cammack in race for Florida CD 3

While it’s uncertain what the ultimate impact may be, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul has made his choice in the GOP primary in Congressional District 3.

Paul endorsed on Wednesday Kat Cammack, the former Chief of Staff for outgoing incumbent U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho.

The quotes, provided by the Cammack campaign, are like a time capsule from a pre-coronavirus era, in which the only thing Republicans had to fear was the rapaciousness of D.C. liberalism.

“Kat Cammack is a conservative outsider and a big government fighter. She will stand with President Trump to build the wall and secure our borders, protect life, and defend the Second Amendment,” asserted Paul.

“We need to send strong conservatives like Kat Cammack to Washington who have the courage to take on career politicians and drain the swamp. She is a passionate patriot who has the know-how, work ethic, and backbone to make a real difference,” Paul enthused.

“Kat Cammack is exactly the kind of representative we need more of on Capitol Hill,” Paul said, “which is why she has my full support in her campaign for Congress in FL-03.”

Cammack said it was “truly an honor to earn the endorsement and trust of” Paul.

“Rand is an ardent defender of the Constitution and will never shy away from a fight to limit government and protect individual liberties in Washington. With the extremists on the Left growing bolder in their push for socialism every day,” Cammack said, “we need those leaders now more than ever.”

Cammack, regrettably, doesn’t detail what a “push for socialism” might look like.

“If given the privilege of representing our District, I would be proud to stand alongside him on Capitol Hill for conservative values and to work every day to drain the swamp,” Cammack vowed.

Though Q1 fundraising isn’t in for any of the candidates in the field (reports are due by April 15), Cammack is among the contenders in terms of financial viability as of end of year reports from 2019.

She is one of two candidates with over $100,000 cash on hand.

The other is Judson Sapp, who ran against Yoho in 2018’s GOP primary and got roughly 30% of the vote .

Amy Pope Wells closed the year with under $14,000 on hand, raising questions as to whether the Clay County hopeful can match the connected Cammack and the self-funding Sapp.

The rural North-Central Florida district, which runs from Orange Park to Ocala, has a robust Republican plurality and is not designed to be competitive for Democrats.