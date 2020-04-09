Connect with us

Federal Headlines

Voting rights group turns to Ballard Partners for lobbying help

Federal Headlines

Ted Deutch pushes for expedited small business relief amid coronavirus crisis

Federal Headlines

Marco Rubio reiterates need to review U.S. funding for World Health Organization

Federal Headlines

Steven Mnuchin says direct deposits out next week for virus aid

Federal Headlines

Kathy Castor, Charlie Crist call on Ron DeSantis to beef up unemployment benefits

Federal Headlines

Coronavirus pandemic breeds Washington lobbying boom
brian ballard

Federal

Voting rights group turns to Ballard Partners for lobbying help

Secure Democracy hired the firm to educate policymakers on ways to ensure safe and secure elections.

on

Ballard Partners has added Secure Democracy to its list of federal lobbying clients.

According to federal lobbying disclosures, firm founder Brian Ballard will work alongside lobbyist Rebecca Benn to advocate for “issues related to educating policy makers on ways to ensure safe and secure elections.”

Secure Democracy, based in Washington D.C., is a bi-partisan group that supports early voting and voting systems that leave a paper trail, among other things.

Per their mission statement: “There are common-sense steps that our elected leaders can take to safeguard our elections and Americans’ fundamental right to vote so that every legal vote is counted, while still ensuring the security and integrity of our systems.

“Voting should not be needlessly difficult for working families, military families, homebound seniors, students, and families that live in rural areas. We’re all better off when more Americans participate in voting. It makes our election results more representative of what the people actually want.”

Secure Democracy has taken to the airwaves recently, running ads on cable news channels opposing bills upping voting requirements for the sake of combatting so-called voter fraud.

Secure Democracy joins a growing roster of clients represented by Ballard Partners’ Washington, D.C. branch.

Since expanding to the nation’s capital, the firm has quickly risen to the top on K Street thanks to Ballard’s ties to the Donald Trump administration. He chaired the Trump Victory organization in Florida during the 2016 presidential election.

Ballard Partners’ growth at the federal level hasn’t been to the detriment of their Florida operation. Newly filed lobbying compensation reports show Ballard Partners was the top-earning firm in the state last year, collecting nearly $20 million in fees from its 200-plus clients

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Feds eye loosening rules to allow some to return to work.