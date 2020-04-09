Connect with us

2020 Headlines

Joe Biden plans 'virtual fundraiser' with Nikki Fried

2020 Headlines

National Association of Home Builders backs Dane Eagle for Congress

2020 Headlines

2016 repeat? Progressives resist quickly unifying with Joe Biden

2020 Headlines

Hurricanes, cyber risks and virus imperil Florida vote

2020 Headlines

Joe Biden vs. Donald Trump: General election battle set

2020 Headlines

Nothing's happening in CD 19— other than Florida's busiest Congressional campaign
In this image from video provided by the Biden for President campaign, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual press briefing Wednesday, March 25, 2020. (Biden for President via AP)
In this image from video provided by the Biden for President campaign, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual press briefing Wednesday, March 25, 2020. (Biden for President via AP)

2020

Joe Biden plans ‘virtual fundraiser’ with Nikki Fried

FDR’s fireside chats came via radio. Biden wants to do one by internet.

on

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is coming to Florida, virtually, for a fundraiser in late April featuring a virtual fireside chat with Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

Biden, who’s in position to win the Democratic nomination by default since his last rival Sen. Bernie Sanders dropped out Wednesday, is turning to internet chatting and fundraising, in lieu of actually noshing, imbibing, and glad-handing with supporters in Florida, due to the coronavirus crisis and social distancing mandates.

“In light of the current situation, the campaign is announcing a virtual fundraiser to comply with public health official recommendations,” reads a notice sent with an invitation to supporters

The Florida fireside chat virtual fundraiser is set for April 29, at a time yet to be announced.

Access to the fireside chat will cost $1,000. Logging in as a sponsor or fundraiser cohost requires $2,800 or $15,000 respectively

“I hope you are staying healthy. In these unique times, we are preparing for an unprecedented campaign in more ways than one, and it’s critical that we build the resources we need to defeat Donald Trump, even in the face of the current crisis,” the note reads.

“As such, we will be hosting a virtual fundraiser with Vice President Biden on Wednesday, April 29th, moderated by Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried. Can you join the Vice President to hear from him about dealing with the current crisis, how he would be the leader we desperately need right now, and his plan for the future?” the note asks.

Biden and his campaign and the Democratic National Party are rethinking everything about a national campaign since the coronavirus crisis effectively ended in-person campaigning. That began about a week before Florida’s March 17 primary, which Biden won in a landslide, taking 62% of Florida’s Democratic votes, to 23% for Sanders.

 Biden canceled two Florida events leading up to the primary, replacing one with a virtual town hall, and has not appeared at a Florida event since going to fundraisers in the fall.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. FoolMeOnce

    April 9, 2020 at 6:02 pm

    If the Democrats were honest with themselves and everyone else, they would admit that Joe Biden has mental problems and is not fit to be President.

    But, the hatred for Pres. Trump is so intense and pushed daily by the media, they don’t care who they elect, just so long as Trump is gone.

    Biden, if elected, would have to be propped up and probably have someone else to pull the strings. Lip sync would not be out of the reality.

    If we don’t wake up, we will have an “empty suit,” as President.

    Good luck with that.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida launches new unemployment claims site.