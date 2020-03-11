Joe Biden coming to Florida -- by video

Joe Biden is not coming to Florida after all.

Blame concerns over the new coronavirus.

On Wednesday the former Vice President’s presidential campaign announced his planned appearance at a Miami rally Monday is being canceled. Tuesday night the campaign canceled his appearance at a Tampa rally that was set to take place Thursday.

Both cancellations are the result of growing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

The growing concern about the coronavirus outbreak and the COVID-19 disease are leading Biden and his campaign to reassess campaign strategies, and possibly roll out a radical new approach. He took Wednesday off to consult with advisors, and the only event he has on his calendar for Thursday is a coronavirus announcement he’s planning from Wilmington, Delaware.

The Miami event has not been canceled, exactly. His campaign said it was being converted into a “virtual event,” though it was not clear whether the campaign still expects a crowd to gather somewhere to watch. The campaign said details would be forthcoming.

The campaign also announced a Biden appearance in Illinois, scheduled for Friday, has been canceled.

His primary opponent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has not scheduled any Florida appearances. Neither of them has made any public appearances in Florida for the Florida primary.

“The health and safety of the public is our number one priority. We have been and will continue to consult with relevant officials, including our recently announced Public Health Advisory Committee, regarding steps the campaign should take to minimize health risks for staff and supporters,” read the Biden announcement.

“As a result of those conversations and at the request of elected officials in Illinois and Florida, we will no longer hold large crowd events on Friday and Monday in those states. Tomorrow, Vice President Biden will deliver remarks on the coronavirus pandemic, Friday’s and Monday’s events will become virtual events, and the campaign will make announcements about additional details on the format and timing of the virtual events and on future events in the coming days,” the announcement continued.

His wife Jill Biden still is scheduled to appear in Orlando Friday night, where she will be one of the major speakers at the Orange County Democratic Party’s Kennedy King gala fundraiser.