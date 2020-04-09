Connect with us

Coronavirus Headlines

Michael Waltz warns of China’s influence over WHO

Coronavirus Headlines

16.8M Americans out of work; Easter celebrations move online

Coronavirus Headlines

Outcry over racial data grows as virus slams black Americans

Coronavirus Headlines

Speed of coronavirus deaths shock doctors as New York toll hits new high

Coronavirus Headlines

Coronavirus takes life of Charlotte Figi, cannabis pioneer

Coronavirus Headlines

Countries start thinking about easing up on restrictions

Coronavirus

Michael Waltz warns of China’s influence over WHO

The lawmaker highlighted some connections he views as troublesome.

on

U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz says China’s growing influence over the World Health Organization poses a danger for global health.

In an interview with Newsmax, the first-term Republican highlighted some connections he views as troublesome.

Foremost among them: WHO leader Dr. Tedros Adhanom is Ethiopia’s former Minister of Health and Minister of Foreign Affairs. Likewise, China is Ethiopia’s biggest trading partner and hold’s half the African nation’s debt.

The connection, Waltz asserts, explains some of Tedros’ actions during the global coronavirus pandemic.

In February, as the virus peaked in China, Tedros was discouraging global travel restrictions. Waiting until mid-March to upgrade coronavirus from epidemic to pandemic is also seen as questionable in retrospect.

His most compelling evidence is Tedros’ praise for China’s transparency. The country has been accused of downplaying the number of cases and deaths caused by the new coronavirus. As well, the initial warnings issued by a Chinese physician went unheeded.

“Ethiopia is hugely indebted to China because many of their infrastructure programs — roads, bridges, ports — that China is [putting up] in Ethiopia and frankly, all over Africa right now, where they do what we called ‘debt diplomacy.’ I call [China] the ‘payday lender’ of the world, except they don’t take your TV or your radio — they take your infrastructure,” Waltz said.

“What China is doing with these international organizations, is they’re influencing those that are beholden to China to get their people into places like the World Health Organization and the United Nations, for that matter.”

Waltz also discussed a bipartisan initiative to shut down China’s wildlife markets over their links to deadly diseases. Coronavirus is believed to have originated in a wet market in Wuhan. The 2003 outbreak of SARS is also believed to have originated in a Chinese wet market.

COVID-19 is believed to be a zoonotic virus passed on to humans from bats. Some assert a bat purchased at a wet market could be the source.

Bats are the hypothesized source of several viral outbreaks, Ebola, SARS and MERS among them. Their tendency to roost in the tens of thousands provides ample opportunity for viral spread and mutation to a human affliction.

“If the WHO was truly neutral and objective and looking out for global health, then they would be putting tremendous public pressure on China to keep these markets closed, yet China has already reopened them,” Waltz said.

“The conditions in them are horrific, hugely unsanitary and that’s how we see this animal-to-animal transmission … [and] sometimes animal-to-human transmission.”

Waltz’ full interview is below.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida launches new unemployment claims site.