Florida GOP posts $2.47 million haul in first quarter of 2020

Contributions slowed in March as COVID-19 bore down.

on

The Florida GOP posted its fundraising numbers for the first quarter of 2020, raising nearly $2.5 million in the first three months of the year.

Data from the Florida division of elections show more than 150 individual contributions to the Republican Party of Florida between January and March. More than 100 of those contributions were made in January, another 27  came in February and despite the coronavirus crisis, another 20 contributions were made in March accounting for a total of $2.47 million collected in three months.

March contributions slowed as the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the nation with just $364,000 of the total first quarter haul.

Contributions slowed as increased restrictions and social distancing guidelines hit most municipalities in the state. The committee fundraising was solid in the beginning of the month, peaking with eight contributions made on March 11 alone. There were another five contributions on March 13.

Then contributions to the Florida GOP came almost to a complete halt with only four more contributions for the rest of the month. There was only one contribution to the committee between after March 13.

Anheuser-Busch Companies Inc. donated $50,000 on March 11, elections data showed.

Other large contributors to the GOP committee in the first quarter included Duke Energy which kicked in $175,0000; RAI Services Co. tobacco ponied up $100,000; Leon Medical Centers in Miami-Dade County also contributed $100,000; and Walt Disney Parks and Resorts contributed another $122,000 in in-kind contributions that included lodging, food and beverages, according to state elections records.

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at dixonator2@hotmail.com.

