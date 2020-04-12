Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Ben Diamond urges Governor, Cabinet to address state agency oversight

Coronavirus Headlines

Anthony Fauci says ‘rolling reentry’ of US economy possible in May

Headlines Orlando

Central Florida centers to get COVID-19 testing, treatment money

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

FDOT hitting the gas on infrastructure projects during COVID-19 slowdown

Headlines Tampa Bay

Survey: 1 in 4 Tampa Bay residents have lost a job due to coronavirus

Headlines Panhandle

Coronavirus continues to spread at Northwest Florida prison

Headlines

Ben Diamond urges Governor, Cabinet to address state agency oversight

The Cabinet has not met in more than two months.

on

Rep. Ben Diamond sent a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday urging him to call a Cabinet meeting to address oversight for state agencies and funds.

Diamond listed a dozen agencies and 30-plus public funds that he thinks the Governor, Attorney General Ashley Moody, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried should address.

The Cabinet has not met in more than two months.

“As you know, Florida’s Constitution provides for divided executive authority in our state government through our Cabinet system,” Diamond wrote.

“Florida’s independently elected Cabinet officers are fiduciaries that oversee the work of a dozen state agencies. The public oversight of these agencies is critical — particularly during an emergency of this magnitude.”

The St. Petersburg Democrat particularly emphasized the oversight needs for the Florida Retirement System, the Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund, and funds invested for local government entities.

Diamond recognized that DeSantis and Cabinet members “are all working hard as part of the state’s response to this crisis” but said “there should be public discussion of this response.”

Specifically, Diamond said the four statewide elected leaders should discuss efforts to ensure law enforcement have personal protective equipment; verify that the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs is providing any available assistance to veterans suffering from the virus; ensure that financial and insurance regulators are protecting and assisting Floridians; and consider recommendations from the Division of Bond Finance on how state debt should be managed at this time.

“In short, the work of the Florida Cabinet must continue so these and other important issues can be addressed in a transparent and public manner.”

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Open, closed on Easter: Here’s what Florida stores are open for business.