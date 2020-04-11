Florida politicians react to the passing of Kristin Jacobs

Rep. Kristin Jacobs, a Broward County political force for more than 20 years who emerged as one of the leading advocates for Florida waterways and the environment, died Saturday morning after a battle with colon cancer. She was 60.

Before her election to the House in 2014, Jacobs, a Democrat from Coconut Creek, served as a Broward County Commissioner when the county joined Palm Beach, Monroe and Miami-Dade counties in developing a response to sea-level rise, flooding and the resulting financial and social disruptions. In 2013, President Barack Obama appointed her to the National Climate Preparedness and Resilience Task Force.

In the 2020 Session, Jacobs fought to pass HB 401, would ban the sale, import, and export of shark fins, closing a loophole that allowed the importation of fins through Florida ports.

Here is a compilation of reactions from Florida politicians and colleagues to Jacobs’ passing:

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried:

“I’m heartbroken to hear about the passing of Rep. Kristin Jacobs. She was a friend, a tireless advocate for Florida, and leaves behind a long legacy of protecting our environment and waterways. Her efforts to establish the Southeast Florida Regional Climate Change Compact and meaningfully address climate change, sea-level rise, land use, and domestic violence will live on for years to come. Her passion for the state we love will be greatly missed.”

House Speaker José Oliva:

“The world needs more Kristin Jacobs’. Rep. Jacobs was a force for good. Even as she battled cancer, she remained dedicated and steadfast in her service to Floridians — requesting bills be heard in her absence and being in the Chamber every minute that she could. She will be remembered forever for her heart of service.”

Senator Gary Farmer:

“Kristin Jacobs smile & vivacious personality lit up any room she was in & she was a passionate, tireless advocate on many issues but especially water & the environment. She taught me so much. She was my friend & I will miss her very much. Her suffering is over now.”

Speaker Pro Tempore MaryLynn Magar:

“Regardless of party affiliation or difference in opinion, Rep. Jacobs would always listen. In a world of talkers, she paid attention to people and truly heard what they had to say. She was a deeply kind person, and she saw things practically — not politically.”

House Majority Leader Dane Eagle:

“Rep. Jacobs’ legacy will live on forever in the Florida House. She fought for what she believed in, a strong advocate for Florida’s environment and waterways — all with a kind disposition and great sense of humor. Our heart goes out to her family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

House Majority Whip Michael Grant:

“She will be dearly missed — she was both a great representative for her district and a great person. Rep. Jacobs was the voice of reason in a troubling time.”

Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay:

“I love Kristin Jacobs and will miss her wit, her leadership, her take-no-bs way of doing things. She never forgot where she came from, always supported local govt, lived her life with purpose. And was someone I looked up to. Sad day in Florida.”

Florida Democratic Party Chair Terrie Rizzo:

“We are greatly saddened to hear of the passing of Kristin Jacobs. She was a wonderful activist, county commissioner and state legislator and did so much for our community and our state. She will be greatly missed by all of us. We send our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones.”

___

This is a developing story.