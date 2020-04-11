Debbie Mucarsel-Powell criticizes state officials for lag in reported testing numbers

U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell is criticizing Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state COVID-19 testing apparatus after a Miami Herald report showed a significant lag in clearing that testing backlog.

At issue is the state’s tally of pending test results. As of Saturday, Florida has results for more than 170,000 individuals, but state data shows fewer than 1,500 pending results.

“Early in the Florida coronavirus outbreak, state health officials acknowledged that there is a lag in reporting pending results because private labs don’t immediately notify DOH when they start processing results, if at all,” Renzo Downey of Florida Politics reported Saturday.

“However, that fact is not immediately apparent on the department’s twice-daily COVID-19 reports.”

The gap comes in part due to private labs, which often do not inform the DOH prior to ordering a test. But Mucarsel-Powell and other critics worry the information lag could negatively impact the state’s response to the crisis.

“Florida’s COVID-19 apex is expected in April, and in order to confront the spike in coronavirus infected patients, combat the virus’ spread, and save lives, we must have trustworthy data so that we can make informed decisions about whether to continue our state-at-home order or keep schools closed,” Mucarsel-Powell said in a Saturday statement.

“This is not the first time I have raised strong concerns that the information we are receiving from the state is inadequate and inaccurate.”

The Congresswoman from Florida’s 26th Congressional District then recounted a conversation with Vice President Mike Pence where Pence urged members of Congress should work to keep their constituents informed.

“I wholeheartedly agree,” Mucarsel-Powell added, “but we cannot effectively perform this duty if we are not given complete and accurate information.”

She said county officials should release all testing information available to help supplement the state’s count.

“We cannot effectively respond to this threat to our community if the information we’re receiving is incomplete or misleading,” Mucarsel-Powell said.

“If reports about data inconsistencies by major news outlets are true, then local county officials must step up because the Governor‘s actions pose a major disservice to Floridians and are endangering our public health. This must be addressed now.”