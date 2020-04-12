Easter brings good news to First Coast as few new coronavirus cases emerge

The First Coast saw its slowest uptick in coronavirus cases Easter morning, adding to the string of days where cases have appeared to level off.

A Sunday morning update showed only two of five Northeast Florida counties with new cases. There were a total of 1,031 confirmed coronavirus cases in the region Sunday morning, up 20 from Saturday morning. There were 25 deaths and 146 people hospitalized in the five-county area.

Duval County posted 10 new cases, reaching 649 Sunday morning. While the number of total cases is slowing, Jacksonville reported two new deaths Saturday evening, bringing the death toll to 13. Hospitalizations in Jacksonville also slowed with only one new case Sunday, bringing the total to 64.

Jacksonville closed coronavirus testing sites Sunday in observance of Easter. Both the federal free testing site at a parking lot outside TIAA Bank Field and a fee-based site at the Prime Osborn Convention Center were closed Sunday. TIAA Bank Field is the stadium where the Jacksonville Jaguars play their home games.

Clay County is the only other Northeast Florida county that saw any change in numbers between Saturday night and Sunday. Clay recorded one additional infection, bringing that county’s total to 162. Clay County remained at eight deaths and 36 hospitalizations.

Baker, Nassau and St. Johns counties all showed no change in coronavirus Sunday morning.

Statewide 19,347 cases of COVID-19 have been reported, including 452 deaths and 2,633 hospitalizations.