Ron DeSantis attorney pressured Miami Herald counsel not to file a suit seeking elder-care coronavirus locations

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ legal team sought to block a request from the Miami Herald seeking the names of all elder-care facilities that have had a resident or worker who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Governor’s office has so far refused to divulge the names of impacted facilities, much to the annoyance of families with elderly parents or grandparents at facilities where they may or may not be at risk.

The Herald filed a low suit to compel the state to divulge those records, but DeSantis’ general counsel pressured Herald attorney Sanford Bohrer to abandon the suit through his law firm, Holland & Knight.

According to the Herald, the pressure paid off.

However, the Herald still plans to move forward with its lawsuit through another law firm.

“We are disappointed that the governor’s office would go so far as to apply pressure on our legal counsel to prevent the release of public records that are critical to the health and safety of Florida’s most vulnerable citizens,” said Herald Publisher Aminda Marqués González, according to a Herald report documenting the issue.

“We shouldn’t have had to resort to legal action in the first place. Anyone with a relative in an elder care facility has a right to know if their loved ones are at risk so they can make an informed decision about their care.”

The Governor’s office has not provided legal justification for withholding facility names, however the Herald law suit did not seek the names of residents or staff, which would dispel any arguments concerning privacy issues.

Pressed by the Miami Herald, DeSantis spokeswoman Helen Ferré, denied the administration had any role in using lawyers to block a public records suit.

DeSantis’ General Counsel, Joe Jacquot, contacted an attorney at Holland & Knight who had no affiliation with the suit other than his firm’s letterhead, an attorney who has represented the state before, including on the state’s most recent effort to protect Amendment 4 implementing legislation requiring former felons to pay all fines and fees before having their voting rights restored.

Sometime after Jacquot’s conversation with Holland & Knight attorney George Meros, the Herald said the attorney who was working on the suit, Bohrer, received a call instructing him to abandon the suit.

“They asked us not to file this lawsuit on behalf of the Herald,” Bohrer told the Herald. “They did not want Holland & Knight to represent the Herald.”

Ferré defended the call as “normal practice” in which attorneys often discuss a suit before it is formally filed in hopes of avoiding litigation, according to the Herald.

The Herald’s legal team drafted the lawsuit, but had not filed it, waiting for a five-day period after notifying the Governor’s office of its intent.

Jacquot told the Herald he called Meros, rather than Bohrer, because “he’s the Holland & Knight attorney that we work with all the time.”

He claims the conversation was brief and was merely a request to discuss the suit.

The Herald planned to file the suit after a March 23 public records request for facility names went unfulfilled.

Some facilities have been named through other channels including Atria Willow Wood in Fort Lauderdale and the Jackson Memorial Long-Term Care Center in Miami.

But that is only a small snapshot of a broader problem. As of Sunday morning, the Florida Department of Health reported 837 cases of COVID-19 among staff or residents in long-term care facilities in 51 counties. There are 691 facilities throughout the state.