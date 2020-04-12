Connect with us

Coronavirus curve in Northeast Florida continues to flatten

Fewer cases are being reported as hospitalizations and deaths also slow.

on

Five First Coast counties showed slight increases in COVID-19 cases, according to the Florida Department of Health Sunday evening. The region was spared any new deaths.

Northeast Florida recorded 24 new cases since the morning. The number of new COVID-19 cases in the area increased 44 from Saturday coming in at a total of 1,055 cases in Duval, Clay, St. Johns, Nassau and Baker counties.

Duval County cases grew to 668 Sunday evening, an increase of 39 cases compared to Saturday and up by 19 from Sunday morning.

There were no new deaths in Jacksonville where 13 have died. Hospitalizations in Jacksonville remained at 64.

Clay, St. Johns and Nassau counties each recorded slight increases in the total number of coronavirus cases Sunday. Clay County now has 163 cases of COVID-19, up by two compared to Saturday. There were no increases in the Clay number of deaths or hospitalizations compared to Saturday as both figures held at 8 and 36 respectively.

St. Johns County now has 173 confirmed cases of COVID-19. That’s up by three compared to Saturday. There were no new reported deaths or hospitalizations in St. Johns County where two have died and 32 have been hospitalized.

Nassau County one case since Saturday.  No one in the county has died and only seven have been hospitalized.

Baker County data was unchanged Sunday evening.

Statewide there have been 19,895 cases including 461 deaths and 2,672 hospitalizations.

Written By

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at dixonator2@hotmail.com.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Marlene

    April 12, 2020 at 8:12 pm

    Cannot trust a word from this administration.

    Reply

Open, closed on Easter: Here’s what Florida stores are open for business.