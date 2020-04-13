Connect with us

Hillsborough continues steady incline in coronavirus caseload

Orange County tops 1,000 coronavirus cases

More than 20K Floridians infected in coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 curve still flattened in northeast Florida

Miami-Dade Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava says county should consider full vote-by-mail election

Florida gas prices continue free fall, reach $1.85 average
Headlines

Hillsborough continues steady incline in coronavirus caseload

The good news: hospitalizations are declining.

on

Hillsborough County continues to surge in the number of reported coronavirus cases, according to the latest report from the Florida Department of Health Monday morning.

An additional 31 cases were reported overnight, bringing the county’s total to 790. Hillsborough maintains the 5th highest concentration of the virus in the state, behind Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Orange counties.

However, Hillsborough is the only county in the top five with fewer than 1,000 cases confirmed.

Pinellas County added another 15 cases overnight, bringing its total to 470. Pinellas ranks 8th in the state in total number of cases reported.

Tampa remains the epicenter of cases in the Tampa Bay region with 519 confirmed cases, ranking 8th in the state among cities. St. Petersburg leads Pinellas County with 129 cases and ranks 26th in the state.

There are some positive signs regionally. Data tracked by the Florida Department of health shows a significant decline in hospitalizations in Hillsborough County day-over-day for admissions related to cough, fever or shortness of breath, all symptoms of the COVID-19 disease.

Hospitalizations are also dropping in Pinellas County, though not as steeply.

So far 12,393 people have been tested in Hillsborough County while only 8,961 have been tested in Pinellas.

No new deaths were reported in either county overnight. The most recent death in Hillsborough County occurred on April 12, a 66 year old man with unknown transmission from either travel or contact with a known case. Prior to that a 64 year old female died on April 10 who had recently traveled to New Jersey and had contact with a known case.

Total deaths in Hillsborough remain at 16.

Pinellas County’s most recent death was a long 74-year old male who died on April 9. He had no known travel or contact with a known case. In all, 13 have died in Pinellas County.

Statewide, cases have now surpassed the 20,000 mark as Florida braces for an expected peak in the virus later this month.

Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

