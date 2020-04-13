Connect with us

2020 Headlines

Bernie Sanders endorses former rival Joe Biden

2020

Email insights: Florida Democrats trumpet Joe Biden plan to 're-open America'

2020

Judson Sapp raised $270K for CD 3 campaign in first quarter

2020 Headlines

Will voters want a president who feels their pain?

2020 Headlines

Poll finds Americans support mail-in voting for November

2020 Headlines

Donald Trump’s fundraising slows amid outbreak, still sets records
Former Vice President Joe Biden, left, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., right, greet each other before they participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate at CNN Studios in Washington, Sunday, March 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

2020

Bernie Sanders endorses former rival Joe Biden

They’ll be jointly establishing some policy task forces.

on

Bernie Sanders endorsed his former rival Joe Biden for president on Monday in a joint online appearance.

“I am asking all Americans, I’m asking every Democrat, I’m asking every independent, I’m asking a lot of Republicans, to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy, which I endorse,” Sanders said.

The backing is a crucial development for Biden, who must bridge the Democratic Party’s ideological divide to unify voters against President Donald Trump in the fall. Biden and Sanders, a leading progressive, clashed throughout the primary over policy issues such as the “Medicare for All” universal health care plan.

The endorsement stands in contrast to the extended 2016 fight between Sanders and Hillary Clinton, who became the nominee that year. Sanders endorsed Clinton, but only after the end of a drawn-out nominating fight and amid a bitter fight over the Democratic platform that extended to the summer convention.

Sanders did not immediately address Monday whether he would continue to fight for delegates at state conventions around the country or whether he’d simply use his newfound alliance with Biden to influence the nominee and the policy slate that he will present voters.

Appearing in a split screen with Biden, Sanders said there’s “no great secret out there that you and I have our differences.”

But he cited ongoing work between the two camps on several policy matters as a reason for the endorsement. And he said the biggest priority was defeating Trump.

“We’ve got to make Trump a one-term president,” Sanders said. “I will do all that I can to make that happen.”

As part off the new alliance, Biden and Sanders will jointly establish several policy tasks forces seeking to make peace between the more liberal views of Sanders and his wing and the generally more moderate positions of Biden and his base.

____

Reprinted with permission from The Associated Press.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Latest coronavirus model predicts fewer deaths in Florida.