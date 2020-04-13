Connect with us

Here come more lawyers, Florida bar exam passage rate jumps

With 10th Orlando TSA officer testing positive, Congress members call for more safeguards

House candidates struggle with campaigns in Florida's heartland

Ben Diamond ups his call for a Cabinet meeting after Nikki Fried reports cold shoulder

Ken Russell calls for federal help, expects COVID-19 impact to be worse than Great Recession

Bernie Sanders endorses former rival Joe Biden

The uptick in the pass rate is a bright spot in recent years.

on

The passage rate for first-time takers of February’s Florida bar exam has risen to 60% from 57.3% last year.

Results of the February 25-26 examination were released Monday by the state’s Board of Bar Examiners. It shows 336 of 560 test-takers passed on their first try. In all, 1,717 sat for the exam.

The University of Florida College of Law came out on top at 83.3%, with 10 out of 12 takers passing.

Like many state bar exams, Florida’s is given twice a year: In late February and late July. Both administrations of the test are held at the Tampa Convention Center.

“Formal induction ceremonies that were scheduled for May 4 have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic,” according to a news release. “Applicants may be sworn in by any judge or notary …”

The uptick in the pass rate is a bright spot in recent years; the highest recent pass rate continues to be 80.2% from February 2013, when there were 819 first-timers.

Usually, a smaller number of law students, including those who fail the summer exam, take the bar in the winter. More take the exam in the summer, a few months after graduation and bar review.

Here are the February 2020 results by individual Florida schools or other categories. The previous two February pass rates are listed in parentheses:

  • University of Florida College of Law, Gainesville — 83.3% (76.9% in 2019; 31.8% in 2018)
  • Florida International University (FIU) College of Law, Miami — 81.8% (80%, 85%)
  • Those already admitted to the practice of law elsewhere — 74.1% (71%, 75%)
  • Florida State University College of Law, Tallahassee — 70% (75%, 76.7%)
  • Stetson University College of Law, Gulfport — 68.2 (58.3%, 56%)
  • University of Miami School of Law — 55% (66.7%, 56%)
  • Barry University School of Law, Orlando — 53.3% (43.3%, 41%)
  • Florida Coastal School of Law, Jacksonville — 52.6% (50%, 62.1%)
  • Ave Maria School of Law, Naples — 50% (41.2%, 84.6%)
  • Florida A&M University College of Law, Orlando — 48.7% (45.5%, 36.7%)
  • St. Thomas University College of Law, Miami Gardens — 46.7% (48.5%, 38.9%)
  • Graduates of non-Florida law schools — 37.9% (33.3%, 36.6%)
  • Nova Southeastern University College of Law, Fort Lauderdale — 30.4% (50%, 50%)

Statistics for previous exams, for both July and February administrations, are here.

___

Content republished by permission of Tallahassee Democrat.

