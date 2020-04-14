Connect with us

More than 500 COVID-19 deaths in Florida as officials confirm 23 or more overnight

Florida’s death toll is now 524.

on

The novel coronavirus has taken the lives of more than 500 Floridians as the state continues approaching its expected peak of the pandemic.

State health officials also added 348 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to the state’s tally, raising the state’s caseload to 21,367, including 630 non-Florida residents. And with 68 more people hospitalized with the disease, 2,909 Floridians have been sent to the hospital.

While the Department of Health now counts 524 fatalities, up 25 from Monday evening, the Tuesday morning report only highlighted 23 of those as new cases.

  1. Sonja Fitch

    April 14, 2020 at 12:07 pm

    Test. Numbers in ALF. And prisons. Now. Test and masks and social distance

    Reply

  2. Amy Roberts

    April 14, 2020 at 12:12 pm

    Are they including nursing home data, along with prison, juvenile And ICE detention center data? We need accurate data to predict the best outcome.

    Reply

Relief money is coming – for some. Here’s what to know.