More than 500 COVID-19 deaths in Florida as officials confirm 23 or more overnight

The novel coronavirus has taken the lives of more than 500 Floridians as the state continues approaching its expected peak of the pandemic.

State health officials also added 348 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to the state’s tally, raising the state’s caseload to 21,367, including 630 non-Florida residents. And with 68 more people hospitalized with the disease, 2,909 Floridians have been sent to the hospital.

While the Department of Health now counts 524 fatalities, up 25 from Monday evening, the Tuesday morning report only highlighted 23 of those as new cases.