St. Pete to close tennis, pickle ball courts and dog, skate parks

St. Pete tennis courts, pickle ball courts, skate parks and dog parks will close Wednesday according to Mayor Rick Kriseman, speaking during a Facebook Live press briefing.

County and city parks, however, will remain open, at least for now.

Kriseman implored residents leaving the house to exercise not to abuse the ability to still utilize the city’s expansive park network and reiterated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention social distancing guidelines are still in place under county and state stay-at-home orders.

The restrictions, which include maintaining six feet of distance from others and not congregating in groups of 10 or more, will be enforced, he said.

“Locally, the data is encouraging, but until the curve is flattened and we’re on the other side of the peak, this is not the time to let off the gas,” Kriseman said.

As of 10 a.m. there were 491 coronavirus cases in Pinellas County with 136 of those reported in St. Pete, the most of any Pinellas city.

Kriseman also weighed in on whether he was considering issuing a curfew, as Hillsborough County did this week. He said that is currently not under consideration and he doesn’t expect the city to go that route.

On mandating face coverings, as Hillsborough is expected to do Thursday, Kriseman said he recommends individuals do so, per CDC recommendations, but is not going to mandate it.

Kriseman also weighed in on opening beaches, a move out of his reach as Mayor.

“I think it’s important to have a phased plan,” before indicating that few beaches are in St. Pete proper.

“Let’s get the curve flattened. Let’s get past the peak,” Kriseman said, adding then would be the appropriate time to begin having conversations about returning to normal life.

Kriseman also cautioned residents not to get too optimistic with some areas showing signs of slowed virus spread.

The Florida Department of Health data on coronavirus testing and cases is “the only scorecard that we have,” Kriseman said.

He pointed out officials still don’t know how many tests are “backlogged” or how many people might have the virus, but not showing symptoms. Asymptomatic individuals, in most cases, are unable to obtain tests as they remain in short supply and high demand.

Kriseman also provided an update to the city’s “Fighting Chance” fund for businesses and individuals experiencing hardship related to COVID-19. The city is expanding access for businesses to include those that operate in the city, but whose owners live outside the city. Those owners had previously been excluded.

The city also added travel agencies to the list of qualifying businesses and reduced the in-operation minimum from one year to six months, giving newer businesses access to relief.

Kriseman said the city has received 1,800 applications and paid out $77,000 so far. He said the city is processing applications quickly and, in some cases, applicants have received the money within 48 hours.

He also called on those who are financially able, particularly larger businesses that are not experiencing financial hardship, to donate to the fund so it could continue helping those in need.

The Tampa Bay Lightning, Rays and Bucs each donated $100,000 to a similar program in Tampa. The Vinik Family Foundation, Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik’s philanthropic arm, also donated $100,000 to St. Pete’s fund.