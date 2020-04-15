Connect with us

Corona Economics Headlines

Business decision: WWE cuts workers after Florida deems wrestling ‘essential’

Corona Economics Headlines

Federal unemployment checks going out, Gov. Ron DeSantis says

Corona Economics Headlines

U.S. relief checks begin arriving

Corona Economics Headlines

US retail sales fall by record 8.7% in March amidst virus concerns

Corona Economics Headlines

In hard-hit Florida, jobless workers struggle to get state aid

Corona Economics

Airbnb, SEIU strike deal to provide housing for 'frontline' COVID-19 workers

Corona Economics

Business decision: WWE cuts workers after Florida deems wrestling ‘essential’

Ring talent cut, along with behind the scenes producers.

on

WWE started releasing professional wrestlers on Wednesday in budget cuts related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The moves came even with the company allowed to continue to run live TV shows in Florida after Gov. Ron DeSantis deemed WWE an essential business.

Pro sports were added to a list of businesses permitted to stay open in an April 9 memorandum to include “employees at a professional sports and media production with a national audience … only if the location is closed to the general public.”

The amendment allows World Wrestling Entertainment, run by CEO Vince McMahon in the Orlando area, to continue putting on shows — without fans.

WWE announced Wednesday it made various moves to cut costs and improve cash flow, including: reducing the salaries of executives and board membes; decreasing operating expenses; cutting talent expenses, third party staffing and consulting; and deferring spending on the construction of the company’s new headquarters for at least six months.

WWE cut a slew of performers, including ones known professionally as Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. Anderson and Gallows were both involved in the WrestleMania card earlier this month that largely included taped matches in an empty arena.

DeSantis, a Republican, said at a news conference Tuesday that people are “champing at the bit” for new entertainment to boost morale while housebound. He also would like to see other sporting events, maybe NASCAR races without an audience or a redo of the Tiger Woods-vs.-Phil Mickelson golf match.

“If you think about it, we’ve never had a period like this in modern American history where you’ve had such little new content, particularly in the sporting realm,” the governor said.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Federal unemployment checks going out, Governor said.