Connect with us

Headlines Tampa Bay

Three Tampa Bay labor unions back Harry Cohen

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Medical groups say classrooms should remain closed

Corona Economics Headlines

Factory shutdowns near WWII demobilization levels in U.S.

Corona Economics Headlines

Banks brace for big loan defaults by U.S., global customers

Corona Economics Headlines

Business decision: WWE cuts workers after Florida deems wrestling ‘essential’

Headlines

After Miami Beach meltdown, Andrew Gillum's political committee drops almost $125K in legal fees

Headlines

Three Tampa Bay labor unions back Harry Cohen

Cohen is the top fundraiser in the competitive Hillsborough County Commission race.

on

Three Tampa Bay area unions are endorsing Hillsborough County Commission candidate Harry Cohen, his campaign announced Wednesday.

Cohen is running for the District 1 seat currently held by Sandra Murman, who is not seeking reelection.

The endorsements include the AFL-CIO’s West Central Florida Labor Council, the West Central Florida Police Benevolent Association and the Tampa Police Benevolent Association.

“Harry has spent his entire career fighting for working people and working families. Whether it’s complex topics or commonsense issues, Harry has always been a thoughtful and serious public servant,” said West Central Florida AFL-CIO Treasurer Cheryl Schroeder. “We believe he’ll serve our community well and are proud to support him for County Commissioner.”

The West Central Florida AFL-CIO represents more than 45,000 active union members in Hillsborough County including both public and private sector workers along with the building trades.

The Tampa Police Benevolent Association represents nearly 1,000 sworn law enforcement officers.

“On the Tampa City Council, Harry was an unflinchingly dependable partner when it came to public safety. I witnessed firsthand how hard he fought for healthcare benefits for the city’s first responders as well as how attentively he engaged over the course of his eight years on the Hillsborough County Public Safety Coordinating Council,” said Darla Portman, president of the Tampa PBA. “On the Hillsborough County Commission, I know that Harry will continue to make emergency preparedness along with the safety of our officers a top priority.”

The West Central Florida Police Benevolent Association, meanwhile, has a membership of approximately 700.

“Many of those forming the ranks of these unions are the same heroes putting their lives on the line every day as they work through the havoc of the Coronavirus crisis,” Cohen said. “These are our first responders, our sanitation employees, our teachers, our plumbers and our bus drivers – among many others. They are the backbone of our society.”

Cohen pledges to support workers in all of the represented industries.

Cohen is running against Jen McDonald in the Democratic primary. Cohen has raised nearly $115,000 so far in the race. McDonald has raised just $45,000.

Two Republicans are also running — Scott Levinson and Tony Morejon. Levinson has raised less than $10,000 while Morejon has raised nearly $25,000.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Federal unemployment checks going out, Governor said.