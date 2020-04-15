Connect with us

Casey Askar TV spot shares immigration story

Casey Askar TV spot shares immigration story

The fast food mogul’s ad will also play on the radio.

on

Naples Republican Casey Askar went on air with a new biographical ad recounting his immigrant story.

It’s the latest move from the most recent candidate to jump into a crowded field in Florida’s 19th Congressional District who has quickly become a force in the race.

The advertisement “Everything I Have” tells the story of Askar’s family fleeing Iraq on his seventh birthday.

“Christians like us were being persecuted,” Askar narrates over footage of the late Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

The ad chronicles Askar joining the marines and becoming a successful fast food franchisee.

The ad also shows him with family gathered at local restaurant establishments in a time seemingly before social distancing guidelines.

Askar attributes his personal success to immigrating to the U.S.

“I’ll defend America with everything I have, because I owe everything I have to America,” he says in the ad.

The tone and substance is similar to as Askar’s first digital video ads released last month.

The original video spot came out shortly after Askar announced his candidacy.

The new ad will air on television and radio waves in the region.

Since then, the Naples businessman announced he raised $500,000 in the first 11 days of filing.

But he still must emerge in a field that includes eight other Republicans aiming to succeed U.S. Rep. Francis Rooney.

That includes a number of current office holders, including Fort Myers Mayor Randy Henderson and state Reps. Byron Donalds, Heather Fitzenhagen and Dane Eagle.

Candidates are also crowding the outsider lane includig Dr, William Figlesthaler, former Minnesota lawmaker Dan Severson, former New York Mayoral candidate Darren Aquino and Ave Maria law school grad Christy McLaughlin.

Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

