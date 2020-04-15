Connect with us

Outspoken right-wing activist Laura Loomer is making a bid for Lois Frankel’s congressional seat.

Three in a row: Laura Loomer again tops Lois Frankel in quarterly fundraising, but trails in cash on hand

Loomer added nearly $205,000 in the first quarter, compared to Frankel’s $83,000.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel is once again trailing Republican challenger Laura Loomer in quarterly fundraising as Frankel seeks to defend her seat in Florida’s 21st Congressional District.

It’s the third straight quarter Loomer has topped Frankel. But the incumbent still holds a large cash-on-hand lead. Frankel has more than $1.25 million on hand going forward, while Loomer holds about one tenth of that, with $126,000.

Still, Loomer was able to top Frankel in money raised during the first quarter of 2020. Loomer added nearly $205,000, according to the latest reports filed with the Federal Election Commission.

Frankel, meanwhile, added just over $83,000.

But Loomer also burned through all but $11,000 during the quarter. Frankel spent just over $18,000, for a net of about $65,000. That allowed her to expand the cash-on-hand advantage over Loomer despite bringing in less money overall.

Frankel also continues to hold a lead in overall fundraising this cycle — though that’s mostly due to having a head start over Loomer. Frankel has brought in nearly $690,000 in total to Loomer’s, $561,000. Loomer only joined the contest last summer, however.

While Loomer is managing to collect a decent chunk of cash, she’s still fighting an uphill battle in the contest. CD 21 is heavily Democratic. Frankel won reelection in 2016 by more than 25 percentage points and ran unopposed in 2018.

Loomer is a right-wing activist who came to prominence after carrying out several attention-grabbing stunts, and was banned from Twitter after calling Minnesota U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar “anti-Jewish.”

Loomer also appeared at a January Hallandale Beach City Commission meeting, where she was seen embracing Commissioner Anabelle Lima-Taub. The appearance was shortly after Lima-Taub claimed Michigan U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Muslim, might “blow up Capitol Hill.”

Several other candidates have filed for the race, but most have been unable to rival Loomer or Frankel in fundraising.

Republican candidate Christian Acosta raised nearly $57,000 in the first quarter, but he’s raised just over $80,000 overall and has less than $28,000 remaining.

Republicans Piotr BlassMichael BluemlingVictor Garcia da RosaAaron ScanlanReba Sherrill and Michael Vilardi are also runninng. On the Democratic side, Adam Aarons  Dennis Glassberg and Guido Weiss have are challenging Frankel. Sylvia Caravetta filed as a write-in candidate.

Vilardi raised just over $10,000 in the quarter, while Weiss collected a little over $6,000. Reports for the remaining candidates were not available as of this posting.

Federal campaigns faced a Wednesday deadline to report all financial activity through March 31.

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

