Deputies: Florida doctors who took down Donald Trump flag arrested

They face trespassing and larceny charges.

on

Deputies in Florida said two doctors stole a campaign flag supporting President Donald Trump from their neighbor’s property.

Geoffrey Michael Fraiche, 41, and Laura Ann Webb-Fraiche, 38, allegedly took the flag on April 7 while their two children were with them, news outlets reported. A Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s report said they used a ladder to pull it down.

Both Fraiche and Webb-Fraiche are gynecologists working in different Pensacola hospitals, WKRG-TV reported. They were charged with several crimes, including trespassing and larceny, and released from the county jail.

Fraiche said in a text message on Wednesday that he was preparing a statement for the media, but didn’t have an immediate comment.

The district’s Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz tweeted Tuesday that their actions showed “despicable parenting.” He included a version of a surveillance video with captions added that said their older child asked them to stop.

“Apparently two medical degrees lack the decency & common sense of a child,” Gaetz added.

In this article:
Written By

3 Comments

  1. Pedro

    April 15, 2020 at 8:16 pm

    As if Gaetz himself is smarter than a child.

    Reply

  2. Pedro

    April 15, 2020 at 8:25 pm

    And this couple should be given a community award for ridding the neighborhood of the blight of the symbol of a racist, misogynistic, coltish con man. Obviously the police and neighbors over reacted but the owners were just channeling the crying paranoia of their beloved leader.

    Reply

  3. Marlene

    April 15, 2020 at 8:27 pm

    “Apparently two medical degrees lack the decency & common sense of a child.”

    LMFAO! It’s actually the Very Stable Genius (he has a lot of very beautiful words) who lacks the decency and common sense of a child.

    Does Gaetz even hear himself talking? I guess not bc hard to hear anything so far up tRump’s behind.

    Reply

