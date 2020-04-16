Leo Valentin tops GOP field in CD 7 fundraising

Congressional candidate Dr. Leo Valentin was the top fundraiser in the Republican primary for Florida’s 7th Congressional District, new finance reports show.

Valentin, a medical doctor, raised about $87,000 in the first quarter and entered April with $276,000 in the bank. He has now raised $342,000 in all, thanks to a flurry of contributions when he announced his campaign late last year.

The first-quarter report shows $61,000 in candidate loans. The balance came from donors, including many health care workers. Valentin has staked his campaign with $132,000 since he entered the race.

Valentin is one of several Republicans competing for a shot at U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy in the Central Florida district.

“I am so proud of the progress that our campaign has made in both fundraising and the grassroots organization we continue to grow,” Valentin said in a news release.

“The current pandemic has impacted our team just like it has the rest of the country, meaning we have had to modify almost everything we do to get our message out to voters. Our fundraising success through this unprecedented time is a clear sign that we have what it takes to win this primary and defeat Stephanie Murphy in November.

Valentin detailed his and his team’s efforts on the new coronavirus, which has shaken up the 2020 cycle for many candidates, particularly non-incumbents.

“While we are doing everything we can to continue delivering our message to voters, we’re also focused on engaging community leaders on the needs and concerns of their constituents, providing whatever help we can to first responders, and keeping our own families safe.

“As a physician, I have been proud to assist in any way possible to fight this pandemic. In every corner of our state, the best of Florida is on full display as we fight this enemy together. When we do prevail, I look forward to refocusing on our campaign’s ultimate goal — defeat Stephanie Murphy and finally have a representative fighting for the people, not the Washington political class. It’s time to start delivering results for Central Florida, not rhetoric and empty promises.”

Valentin faces a half-dozen opponents in the Republican primary, including Thomas Delia, Chelle Diangelus, Richard Goble and Yukong Zhao.

Thus far, Zhao is the only other primary competitor to break the six-figure mark. Through March 31, he had raised $137,000. However, his campaign account is nearly $10,000 in the red.

Murphy, meanwhile, raised $320,000 last quarter and had $1.32 million in the bank heading into April.

CD 7 covers most of Seminole County and a portion of Orange County that includes downtown Orlando. The seat was one of a handful to become friendlier to Democrats after Florida courts approved new congressional maps in late 2015.

Murphy was first elected to the seat in 2016, defeating former U.S. Rep. John Mica by 3 points. In 2018, she defeated former state Rep. Mike Miller by 15 points.