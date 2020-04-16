Connect with us

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Publix to donate more than $500K to food banks in Florida in response to coronavirus

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Florida cases of COVID-19 now exceed 23,000

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Here's which Florida communities have lockdown or stay-at-home orders in place

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

1 in 5 Florida coronavirus deaths are in nursing homes

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Longterm care facilities in Florida report insufficient PPE

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Jacksonville bus driver with COVID-19 drove all week before diagnosis
Publix employees in South Florida test positive for coronavirus.

Coronavirus in Florida

Publix to donate more than $500K to food banks in Florida in response to coronavirus

Those donations are part of a million-dollar appropriation throughout the southeast.

on

Several Florida food banks will receive close to a combined $530,000 as Publix sends out another round of donations amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Those donations comes as part of a million-dollar appropriation throughout the southeast. It’s the second time Publix has promised a million dollars to food banks in the region in response to COVID-19.

The money will go to food banks which are members of Feeding America.

Feeding South Florida will receive the largest sum of $150,000. South Florida has been the hardest-hit region so far with regard to the outbreak.

Another $100,000 will be sent to both Feeding Tampa Bay and Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida.

Feeding Northeast Florida, which is based in Jacksonville, and Harry Chapin Food Bank in Fort Myers will each receive $50,000. Publix will send $35,000 to the Treasure Coast Food Bank and $25,000 to All Faiths Food Bank in Sarasota.

A final donation of $17,500 will be shipped to America’s Second Harvest of the Big Bend, a Tallahassee-based food bank.

On top of typically food-insecure individuals, limitations on social gatherings have also heavily impacted the economy. Those restrictions have already left many Floridians out of work. Though the federal government has approved a stimulus package to help people weather the storm, many Floridians are concerned with where they can access their next meal.

Publix CEO Todd Jones added a statement Thursday, explaining his company’s decision to donate the money.

“As we continue to see an increase in the number of people facing food insecurity during this pandemic, we are grateful to Publix Super Markets Charities for this additional contribution in support of Feeding America member food banks,” Jones said.

“This donation will provide meals and essential supplies to our neighbors and continues to support our ongoing commitment to alleviating hunger in the communities we serve.”

The donations will be spread across the seven states with Publix locations: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Sam

    April 16, 2020 at 6:24 pm

    This is a joke, right?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Download here: Printable Florida unemployment application