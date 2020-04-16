Publix to donate more than $500K to food banks in Florida in response to coronavirus

Several Florida food banks will receive close to a combined $530,000 as Publix sends out another round of donations amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Those donations comes as part of a million-dollar appropriation throughout the southeast. It’s the second time Publix has promised a million dollars to food banks in the region in response to COVID-19.

The money will go to food banks which are members of Feeding America.

Feeding South Florida will receive the largest sum of $150,000. South Florida has been the hardest-hit region so far with regard to the outbreak.

Another $100,000 will be sent to both Feeding Tampa Bay and Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida.

Feeding Northeast Florida, which is based in Jacksonville, and Harry Chapin Food Bank in Fort Myers will each receive $50,000. Publix will send $35,000 to the Treasure Coast Food Bank and $25,000 to All Faiths Food Bank in Sarasota.

A final donation of $17,500 will be shipped to America’s Second Harvest of the Big Bend, a Tallahassee-based food bank.

On top of typically food-insecure individuals, limitations on social gatherings have also heavily impacted the economy. Those restrictions have already left many Floridians out of work. Though the federal government has approved a stimulus package to help people weather the storm, many Floridians are concerned with where they can access their next meal.

Publix CEO Todd Jones added a statement Thursday, explaining his company’s decision to donate the money.

“As we continue to see an increase in the number of people facing food insecurity during this pandemic, we are grateful to Publix Super Markets Charities for this additional contribution in support of Feeding America member food banks,” Jones said.

“This donation will provide meals and essential supplies to our neighbors and continues to support our ongoing commitment to alleviating hunger in the communities we serve.”

The donations will be spread across the seven states with Publix locations: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.