St. Johns County reports fourth coronavirus death

Northeast Florida continues flattening the coronavirus curve.

on

St. Johns County health officials reported a fourth COVID-19 death in  Friday morning.

The third death in the county was reported Wednesday. Prior to that, the county had gone weeks without any coronavirus-related deaths.

The county also added two new cases Friday, bringing its total to 185.

The county reported one new hospitalization, bringing the total to 34.

County officials are expressing optimism that the spread of the virus is easing.

“That is good news seeing those numbers begin to flatline,” said St. Johns County Administrator Hunter Conrad.

Elsewhere in northeast Florida, Duval County reported 18 new cases overnight, bringing the total to 794 Friday morning.

Jacksonville had 70 hospitalizations, an increase of just one from Thursday evening. The death toll remains unchanged at 14.

As the curve flattens in Jacksonville, Mayor Lenny Curry ordered public parks and beaches in the city to re-open at 5 p.m. Friday with restrictions.

Beachgoers are permitted for recreational activities like swimming, walking, jogging and surfing. Sunbathing is not allowed and the city is barring coolers and alcohol.

In Clay County, 11 new cases were reported, bringing the total to 195. Hospitalizations remained at 40 while deaths held at nine.

The number of cases in Nassau and Baker remained unchanged.

Regionally 1,230 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, 29 have died and 160 people have been hospitalized.

Statewide cases are now at 24,119 with 686 deaths and 3,507 hospitalizations.

Written By

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at dixonator2@hotmail.com.

