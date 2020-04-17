Gov. DeSantis appoints Lody Jean to Eleventh Circuit Court

Gov. Ron DeSantis is appointing Judge Lody Jean to a position on the Eleventh Circuit Court, the Governor’s Office announced in a Friday news release.

Jean is currently a judge on the Miami-Dade County Court. She was sworn in as a Miami-Dade County Judge last April.

The Coral Gables resident has previous experience working as an Assistant State Attorney in Miami-Dade County. She attended the University of Miami before graduating with her J.D. from the St. Thomas University School of Law.

Jean would be the first Haitian American to serve on the Eleventh Circuit Court, which covers Miami-Dade County.

Jean will replace Judge John Schlesinger, who is resigning from his post on the court.

The selection is DeSantis’ second nomination to the Eleventh Circuit Court this month. On April 3, DeSantis also elevated Judge Zachary James of the Miami-Dade County Court to the Eleventh Circuit Court.

James previously served as a partner at Meland, Russin and Budwick, P.A.. He earned his bachelor’s degree from The University of Texas and before attending and graduating from the University of Miami School of Law. James replaced Judge Jacqueline Scola, who also retired.

Late last year, DeSantis added another three judges to the Eleventh Circuit Court. Like Jean and James, Judges Ramiro Areces, Christina DiRaimondo and Robert Watson also previously worked as Miami-Dade County Court judges prior to their respective nominations.

DeSantis has been active in appointing judges to the Miami-Dade-based Circuit Court since taking over as Governor in early 2019.

Jean’s appointment also helps meet some diversity goals set by the Governor, which he outlined in August while appointing another trio of women to the Eleventh Circuit Court.

“I am proud that since taking office we have continued to appoint individuals diverse in gender, race, age and practice area,” DeSantis said.