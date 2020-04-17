Jerry Demings forms economic recovery task force in Orange County

The leaders of Visit Orlando and the Orlando Economic Partnership will lead a new “Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force” formed Friday to restart Orange County’s economy from the coronavirus crisis, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announced.

The task force will be co-chaired by Visit Orlando President George Aguel and Orlando Economic Partnership President Tim Giuliani, seeking to map out what Demings called a “measured approach” to reopening parts of the economy when possible.

In addition to Aguel and Giuliani, the task force will have representatives from local hospitals, theme parks, financial institutions, hotels, small businesses, and non-profit economic development agencies.

The task force will include representatives from Lake, Osceola and Seminole counties.

“These are some of the best and brightest minds in our community, and the public-private task force will come up with recommendations to reopen Orange County using the most safe and sensible avenues possible,” Demings said. “I am confident we will be able to get Orange County and Orlando on the way to economic recovery while we save both lives and livelihoods.”

Demings has been seeking a regionally cooperative approach to addressing the coronavirus crisis, though sometimes with only partial success.

Though members will come from Lake, Seminole and Osceola counties the group will focus on recommendations for reopening Orange County, including a phased approach to easing restrictions, while ensuring the safety of employees and the public.

“One of the most significant strengths we have as a destination is our history of working together as a community, especially in times of crisis,” Aguel said in a release Friday. “On behalf of the thousands of tourism businesses we represent, we are grateful for Mayor Demings’ leadership in establishing this Task Force as a united effort to achieve a successful recovery.”

The Orlando Economic Partnership includes the Orlando regional chamber of commerce and economic development commission.

“The partnership continues to hear from our local businesses who have been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. While many are hoping to reopen soon, we must ensure a safe and thoughtful environment so that our economy can thrive once again,” Giuliani stated in the release.