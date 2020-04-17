Connect with us

Headlines Orlando

Jerry Demings forms economic recovery task force in Orange County

Coronavirus Headlines

No plan in sight: Test troubles cloud Donald Trump recovery effort

Coronavirus Headlines

Virus forced schools online, but many students didn’t follow

Coronavirus Headlines

France finds more than 1,000 virus cases on aircraft carrier

Headlines Tampa Bay

3 Pinellas nursing home residents dead amid coronavirus outbreak at Seminole facility

Corona Economics Headlines

March unemployment spikes to 4.3% amid coronavirus shutdowns

Headlines

Jerry Demings forms economic recovery task force in Orange County

Leaders of Visit Orlando and Orlando Economic Partnership to co-chair.

on

The leaders of Visit Orlando and the Orlando Economic Partnership will lead a new “Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force” formed Friday to restart Orange County’s economy from the coronavirus crisis, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announced.

The task force will be co-chaired by Visit Orlando President George Aguel and Orlando Economic Partnership President Tim Giuliani, seeking to map out what Demings called a “measured approach” to reopening parts of the economy when possible.

In addition to Aguel and Giuliani, the task force will have representatives from local hospitals, theme parks, financial institutions, hotels, small businesses, and non-profit economic development agencies.

The task force will include representatives from Lake, Osceola and Seminole counties.

“These are some of the best and brightest minds in our community, and the public-private task force will come up with recommendations to reopen Orange County using the most safe and sensible avenues possible,” Demings said. “I am confident we will be able to get Orange County and Orlando on the way to economic recovery while we save both lives and livelihoods.”

Demings has been seeking a regionally cooperative approach to addressing the coronavirus crisis, though sometimes with only partial success.

Though members will come from Lake, Seminole and Osceola counties the group will focus on recommendations for reopening Orange County, including a phased approach to easing restrictions, while ensuring the safety of employees and the public.

“One of the most significant strengths we have as a destination is our history of working together as a community, especially in times of crisis,” Aguel said in a release Friday. “On behalf of the thousands of tourism businesses we represent, we are grateful for Mayor Demings’ leadership in establishing this Task Force as a united effort to achieve a successful recovery.”

The Orlando Economic Partnership includes the Orlando regional chamber of commerce and economic development commission.

“The partnership continues to hear from our local businesses who have been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. While many are hoping to reopen soon, we must ensure a safe and thoughtful environment so that our economy can thrive once again,” Giuliani stated in the release.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Download here: Printable Florida unemployment application