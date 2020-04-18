Northeast Florida reports just 10 new coronavirus cases Saturday morning

Connect with us

Jacksonville beach communities are opening their wallets to help nonprofits during the coronavirus crisis.

Duval County accounted for seven of the 10 new cases.

Northeast Florida counties showed little change in coronavirus data Saturday morning, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Five First Coast counties recorded a collective increase of 10 new coronavirus cases Saturday morning, ticking up to 1,288. That’s a big slowdown in the area that saw three additional deaths Friday, one each from Duval, Baker and St. Johns counties.

There were no new deaths reported Saturday morning.

Duval County accounted for seven of the region’s total increase, going from 817 to 824 cases Saturday. Duval was the only county to record a new hospitalization, which now sits at 76.

After several days of flattening, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry opened beaches and public parks Friday for limited hours and uses.

While some people ventured to the coastline Friday evening, Saturday morning was fairly barren at the shoreline in Duval County. Video posted on the 911 Surf Report site showed the shore near the Jacksonville Beach Fishing Pier to be mostly empty.

St. Johns County coronavirus caseload grew two, now at 188.

Clay County added one new case, rising to 217 Saturday morning.

Baker and Nassau counties showed no difference in numbers between Friday and Saturday morning.

Statewide, 25,269 cases have now been confirmed, including 3,680 hospitalizations and time 740 deaths.

Written By

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at dixonator2@hotmail.com.

