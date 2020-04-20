Connect with us

Catie Mansfield to hold virtual meet and greet for Pasco judicial race

The meet and greet will be held over Zoom.

Catie Mansfield is hosting a virtual meet and greet Tuesday to give voters a chance to get to know her as she seeks the Pasco County Judge Group 5 seat.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. Voters can dial into the meeting at 646-558-8856 with the meeting ID 943 7668 3599.

Mansfield grew up in Pasco County. She currently serves as the senior staff attorney for the Pasco County Sheriff’s office where she’s handled more than 100 administrative hearings. She also assists law enforcement with criminal, civil and county ordinance issues and manages risk protection orders, forfeitures and derelict vessel cases.

Mansfield earned her law degree from Florida Coastal School of Law where she earned pro bono honors for her volunteer work with the 4th Judicial Circuit’s public defender’s office. She also has a certification in sports law.

Mansfield faces two opponents in the judicial race — Matt Jowanna and Joseph Justice. She and Justice have each raised just shy of $33,000 while Jowanna has raised $200,000, almost all of which is self-funded.

