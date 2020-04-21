Connect with us

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Gov. DeSantis on Fox and Friends: 'Florida's flattened the curve'

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Gov. DeSantis: Testing the only way to assuage 'frightened to the dickens' Floridians

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Coronavirus cases spike across Florida's criminal justice system

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Here's which Florida communities have lockdown or stay-at-home orders in place

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

More than 27K diagnosed with COVID-19 in Florida, more than 800 dead

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Which Florida beaches are closed? Which are still open?

Coronavirus in Florida

Gov. DeSantis on Fox and Friends: ‘Florida’s flattened the curve’

DeSantis announced a coalition with southern states, but only those with Republican governors.

on

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis discussed the state’s coronavirus response on Fox and Friends Tuesday morning.

“Florida’s flattened the curve,” DeSantis said. The messaging has now become how to get the state moving again.

DeSantis said Florida is participating in a regional coalition of states to coordinate reopening, though it is uncertain if the other states will have tangible impacts on Florida’s path forward.

“We’ve had [a] meeting with all the Southeastern governors … Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, and Tennessee,” DeSantis said. “And we shared a lot of ideas.”

With North Carolina exempted, one might quibble with the definition of Southeastern. However, DeSantis noted that Florida will have to chart its own course.

“I think we’ll be on the same page with some stuff,” DeSantis added, but “Florida’s about five states in and of itself.”

“Yes, we’re going to work regionally, but I’ve also got to work regionally in my own state to thread the needle,” DeSantis said.

The Governor’s spokesperson played up the regional cooperation in a tweet that used some of the same language from the segment.

 

DeSantis noted the preponderance of hospitalizations in Southeast Florida, comparing that to Northeast Florida, where coronavirus never hit those levels.

“This has impacted the state differently,” the Governor said. “And I think how you approach it doesn’t have to be uniform in every jurisdiction in Florida.”

The Governor otherwise used the appearance to play to the base, both at home afar, in a way familiar to those who covered the 2018 campaign.

The Governor gave “credit to the people of Florida,” noting that the “Acela media” said “Florida’s going to be worse than New York.”

“It was constant, people saying that,” DeSantis said. “If you look at what’s happened, it’s not true. New York has about 25 times the fatalities of Florida, even though we have two million more people.”

“We’ve actually increased hospital bed space and ICU space during the pandemic,” DeSantis noted. “Florida’s flattened the curve.”

“You can do both. You can fight COVID-19,” DeSantis said, “and get people back to work so society can function again.”

The Governor also addressed testing, with 280,000 tests administered thus far.

The goal, he said, is to connect with labs that can handle rapid test processing within 24 hours, especially given the federal reimbursement has doubled to $100 per test.

Point of care Abbott tests are envisioned not only for hospitals, but nursing homes, which along with prisons (unmentioned in the seven-minute block here) are hotspots of community spread.

Antibody tests, such as those used in California, are also going to be implemented in the near future.

The Governor also addressed the task force to reopen the economy, launched Monday and expected to produce a report by Friday.

“We have a great task force with people from all over the state of Florida and all the different industries, particularly small business. And we’re putting together a lot of great ideas for what the next phase looks like,” DeSantis said.

“It’s amazing the ideas the businesses have been thinking about for weeks and weeks,” DeSantis said.

“Places like Disney,” represented on the task force, “are so far ahead of the curve.”

“A lot of the businesses are going to go above and beyond,” DeSantis said, to reassure balky consumers.

For those who wondered, Fox and Friends did not ask about the exclusion of Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried from the task force, an omission that irked Fried and Florida Democrats.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Frankie M.

    April 21, 2020 at 9:27 am

    Mission accomplished! See you back in quarantine come June!!

    Reply

  2. Ocean Joe

    April 21, 2020 at 9:54 am

    Let’s do what Mississippi and Alabama do!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Download here: Printable Florida unemployment application