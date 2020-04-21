Connect with us

Rick Kriseman would consider extending stay-at-home restrictions even if state lifts them

A decision would ultimately come down to data.

on

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman won’t say whether he will continue his city’s state of emergency if the state or Pinellas County lift some restrictions at the end of this month.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to get the state back open at least in some capacity by May 1 and has assembled a task force to make recommendations by this Friday.

While he wouldn’t answer specifically, Kriseman hinted that he may extend some restrictions even if they’re lifted at the state or county level.

“We respect the role of the federal government, the state of Florida and our partnership with the county, but St. Pete will have its own decisions to make and I intend to do that while consulting with some of St. Pete’s best and brightest,” Kriseman said.

That would include Deputy Mayor and City Administrator Kanika Tomalin who used to work as a hospital executive as well as medical professionals, the business community and, “especially,” the small business community.

The emphasis on small business felt like a zinger. DeSantis’ Re-open Florida Task Force notably lacks small business representation.

Kriseman said he has spoken to Pinellas County Administrator Barry Burton about potentially. Extending stay-at-home orders if the state lifts its.

“He and I have the same philosophy related to data. We want to see what the data looks like and it’s going to be important to see what the state’s order looks like and what restrictions they lift before making any kind of decisions related to what St. Petersburg is going to do going forward,” Kriseman said.

During his Facebook Live address Tuesday, Kriseman also showed signs of optimism. The positive test rate in Pinellas County is currently 6%, about four points lower than the state’s average, which is a potential indicator that fewer people are contracting the virus.

Still, he offered extreme caution, noting there is not enough available data to definitely determine the county’s situation. Just over 10,000 have been tested, about 5,000 fewer than in Hillsborough County, leaving health officials and emergency management planners in the dark as to who might have the illness, but be asymptomatic.

“We really need some residents to do better,” Kriseman said of the social distancing requirements in place in the city and county.

Those restrictions, he reminded, include gatherings at private residences. St. Pete City Council member Deborah Figgs-Sanders recently pointed out a problem with house parties and backyard barbecues.

“Just because it’s I your home doesn’t mean you can invited 50 of your friends for a weekend party,” Kriseman said.

Kriseman ended his remarks on a positive note.

“St. Pete will re-start and when it happens and what that looks like is yet to be known, but we are in fact getting closer,” he said.

 

