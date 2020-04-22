Connect with us

2020

Anna Paulina Luna wins conservative group's CD 13 straw poll

2020 Headlines

Michelle Obama’s star power could help Joe Biden unite Democrats

2020

Odds of Val Demings becoming VP nominee fading

2020 Headlines

Seven candidates have qualified in CD 19. More could follow.

2020 Headlines

Ban Assault Weapons Now posts major haul despite March fundraising challenges

2020 Headlines

Pandemic shuts down fundraising for statewide initiatives

2020

Anna Paulina Luna wins conservative group’s CD 13 straw poll

Pro-Trump coffee shops group Conservative Grounds finds Luna with big lead in the primary.

on

U.S. Air Force veteran Anna Paulina Luna is claiming big victory in a conservative straw poll.

The first reported straw poll in the GOP primary for Florida’s 13th Congressional District, Conservative Grounds found 46.5% support for Luna. Challengers Amanda Makki, George Buck and Sharon Newby received 25.5%, 14% and 12%, respectively.

“Our big straw poll victory demonstrates our campaign’s strong organization and enthusiasm,” Luna said.  “It is increasingly clear that we have the momentum on our side and will have what we need to win on election day.”

The poll did not include Republican candidates Nicolas Sacramento or Sheila Griffin. It also excluded Matt Becker who, last week, withdrew from the race citing COVID-19-related business needs.

The Republican candidates are running for their party’s nomination to take on incumbent Democrat Charlie Crist.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Which Florida beaches are closed? Which are still open?