Florida closes in on 900 confirmed COVID-19 deaths

Though the state is moving toward reopening, people continue to die due to COVID-19 complications.

The Wednesday morning report for the Florida Department of Health shows 893 casualties of the novel coronavirus, with 54 of those counted between Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Additionally, 225 more Floridians required hospitalization because of COVID-19 and related complications, pushing the total number to 4,288 over the course of the crisis.

It is worth noting that the number includes people who may have recovered and been discharged since the count began last month.

In that same 24-hour period, 814 more confirmed cases were tallied, bringing the total to 28,309.

Of the total, 734 are non-residents.

After rising throughout the month of March, the number of new cases confirmed each day has turned downward after peaking at 1,308 on April 3. Surgeon General Scott Rivkees has described the number of new cases as “essentially at a plateau.”

However, the plateau is something that is truer in some parts of the state than others.

Hard-hit South Florida is still struggling, unlike other parts of the state, to demonstrate successfully flattening the curve.

In Miami-Dade County, 10,153 people tested positive, up from 9,840 diagnoses as of Tuesday morning.

Broward County has had 4,228 cases, up from 4,149 24 hours prior.

Palm Beach County has 2,403 cases, up from 2,296 over the same period.

New model guidance suggests the state peaked 10 days ago in terms of its need for hospital resources.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and political allies have repeatedly pointed out Florida has had more than ample hospital capacity for this crisis, and the Florida Medical Association is pushing to resume elective surgeries, which were suspended by executive order last month.

In nursing homes and assisted living facilities, 2,209 residents and staff have tested positive, an increase of 208 over 24 hours.

Of those, 27 residents and staff at long-term care facilities have died, raising the death toll to 234.