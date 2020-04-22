Miami Beach Police release evidence — including photos — from Andrew Gillum hotel incident

The Miami Beach Police Department has released a collection of evidence — including photographs and video — from a March incident involving former Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum.

Last month, Gillum was found in a Miami Beach hotel room with another man who was suspected of overdosing on crystal meth. Gillum was also found heavily intoxicated, though he later released a statement denying taking any drugs and saying he had drank too much.

No arrests were made.

Much of the evidence released by Miami Beach Police has already circulated publicly, after the Daily Mail obtained photos from inside the hotel room.

That prompted Miami Beach Police to launch an investigation into how the photos were leaked. Many of the same photos were included in Wednesday’s release by the department.

They include photos purporting to show bags of crystal meth found on the floor as well as other pills.

“I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends,” Gillum said at the time.

“While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines. I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction this has caused our movement. I’m thankful to the incredible Miami Beach EMS team for their efforts. I will spend the next few weeks with my family and appreciate privacy during this time.”

The dispatch was “in reference to a cardiac arrest” involving an individual named Travis Dyson.

A third man, Aldo Mejias, was also present on the night in question. The police report says Mejias described the Gillum and Dyson as “under the influence of an unknown substance.” Again, Gillum asserts he had only been drinking.

“Mr. Mejias observed Mr. Gillum inside of the bathroom vomiting,” the report continued. Mejias then returned to Dyson, where he tried to conduct “chest compressions” and called police.

Upon arrival, “officers then attempted to speak to Mr. Gillum. Mr. Gillum was unable to communicate with officers due to his inebriated state.”

Fire rescue then “responded a second time to the hotel” regarding “a welfare check” on Mr. Gillum. Fire rescue stated that he was in stable condition and his vitals were normal.

According to a summary from Miami Beach Police, “Mr. Gillum left the hotel room and returned to his residence without incident.”

After the incident, Gillum pulled back from his public-facing roles and entered rehab for alcohol abuse.

“After conversation with my family and deep reflection, I have made the decision to seek help, guidance and enter a rehabilitation facility at this time,” Gillum said.

“Since my race for Governor ended, I fell into a depression that has led to alcohol abuse. I witnessed my father suffer from alcoholism and I know the damaging effects it can have when untreated. I also know that alcoholism is often a symptom of deeper struggles. I am committed to doing the personal work to heal fully and show up in the world as a more complete person.”