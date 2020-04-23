Gov. DeSantis: Elective surgeries will be back soon

Hospitals, surgical centers, and other medical facilities soon could be allowed to resume elective surgeries.

The latest indication of that timeline came from Gov. Ron DeSantis Thursday morning.

“We need to get these elective procedures back on line,” DeSantis said on a conference call of the Task Force to Re-Open Florida, to the committee considering Agriculture, Finance, Government, Healthcare, Management and Professional Services.

The comments regarded medical procedures that were postponed last month. The current Executive Order runs out May 8, and one key hospital executive on the call said the state may be ready to move forward immediately thereafter.

“Hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers,” said Tampa General Hospital CEO John Couris, should be “ready to go live on the 9th.”

Agency for Health Care Administration head Mary Mayhew made the longform case for hospitals getting back to business, with “urgent and emergent” care taking top priority.

Hospitals have suffered losses since losing these income sources as bed and ICU space was cleared for what Mayhew called a “potential surge” of COVID-19 patients swamping the system.

Mayhew said hospitals have suffered “significant financial pressure” from supplies, including PPE, and increased cleaning costs, with a “reduction between 25 and 40% of revenues.”

A “thoughtful process for reopening,” the AHCA head said, includes considerations of bed capacity, testing capacity, and PPE.

“Continued prohibitions on visitors,” suggested Mayhew, would be one best practice for opening. As well, strict separation of COVID-19 patients from the general population would be recommended.

Tampa General Hospital’s Couris extolled Mayhew and DeSantis, before detailing “unintended consequences” for postponing these surgeries.

While a “pause” was necessary to “preserve PPE,” Couris contended, that pause should end given financial pressures, which could lead to furloughs and staff reductions.

It may take a couple of weeks, Couris said, “for the state” system to be ready. TGH, he added, could start now, as could other facilities, but a “responsible, thoughtful, and safe” approach would be best statewide.

“You should keep the Executive Order in place through May 8. We can start May 9,” Couris said, again.

A phased rollout, suggested doctors on the call, may include prioritizing patients in severe pain or other medical distress. Others noted the impacts of delaying so-called elective procedures for people with cancer and other terminal diseases can be life or death decisions.

The DeSantis Administration has been walking in lockstep with the industry throughout this crisis, and hospitals are ready to get back to a significant income stream.

The Florida Hospital Association (FHA) released its plan on Tuesday to resume elective surgeries. Steps include observing the rate of new infections, preventing transmission between patients and health care providers, establishing a transparent and collaborative prioritization process of elective surgeries and using hospital networks to fully restore health care services.