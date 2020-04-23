Connect with us

Federal Headlines

'Improper' stimulus payments from IRS rattle Rick Scott

Federal Headlines

A lot of mojo: Employer of Florida congresswoman’s husband got $10M in COVID relief

Federal Headlines

Not an Onion headline: Former Labradoodle breeder tapped to lead U.S. pandemic task force

Federal Headlines

Donald Trump ‘disagrees strongly’ with Georgia’s plan to reopen

Federal Headlines

'Crazy stuff': Matt Gaetz discounts liberal group's complaints about office lease

Federal

U.S, adds cameras at Mexico border despite drop in crossings
Rick Scott continues crusade against wasteful coronavirus relief.

Federal

‘Improper’ stimulus payments from IRS rattle Rick Scott

Payments have reportedly been going to deceased Americans and dependents who shouldn’t have gotten them.

on

Sen. Rick Scott voted for the $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package, and since then he has sought to undermine the bill he backed.

For the second time this week, the first-term Republican Senator sounded off about problematic provisions of the legislation.

His issue this time is with “improper payments” from the Internal Revenue Service to dead people, dependents, and other undeserving recipients.

“I have been troubled by reports in recent weeks of improper payments being made by the IRS, including payments sent to deceased individuals and individuals who are claimed as dependents by another taxpayer. There have also been several reports of funds going to the wrong accounts and of under-payments, which fail to account for the dependents a taxpayer has properly claimed on his or her prior tax filings,” the Senator noted in a Thursday letter to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig.

Scott did not hazard an estimate as to how much of the economic package is being squandered on improper allocations, but his questions to Rettig demanded accountability.

“How many improper payments has the IRS identified since it began disbursing funds to individual taxpayers pursuant to the 2020 Recovery Rebates for Individuals program? What is the total dollar value of improper payments identified for each category of ineligible recipients above? Were the tax filings used to identify potentially eligible recipients cross-referenced against other resources available to the IRS, such as the Death Master File maintained by the Social Security Administration, to confirm the continuing eligibility of the recipients prior to disbursement of funds?”

For the Naples Senator, this continues a recent tradition of demanding accountability after the President signed into law the unprecedented expansion of debt passed overwhelmingly in Washington this spring.

On Wednesday, Scott echoed the President’s call to have Harvard University pay back nearly $9 million it received via the federal CARES Act, before going further and calling for an end to the educational “slush fund” created by the $2.2 trillion economic rescue package.

“It’s ridiculous that wealthy universities like Harvard, which has a $40 billion endowment, would get taxpayer funding during a crisis,” Scott said.

Previously, the Naples Republican wrote Office of Management and Budget Acting Director Russ Vought, urging for the return of “billions of dollars of wasteful and unrelated funding included in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act so this money can instead be used to help American families.”

Those allocations included $25 million to the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts, $88 million to the Peace Corps for “evacuating volunteers and U.S. direct hires from overseas,” and $30.8 billion to the Department of Education for an “Education Stabilization Fund.”

Also recommended for the chopping block previously:

— $75 million for National Endowment for the Arts

— $75 million for National Endowment for Humanities

— $75 million for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting

— $50 million for the Institute of Museum and Library Services

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Patti Lynn

    April 23, 2020 at 5:07 pm

    This poor excuse for a Governor, and an even POORER excuse for a Senator, has a LOT of NERVE!!!
    His biggest concern, as a Governor, and now as Senator, is to be sure that WORKING PEOPLE get NO MONEY from the government. He is so stingy with money for the poor…HIM!!! The biggest Medicare fraudster in history at the time he was elected Governor of FloriDUH. His work to assure that every 5th or 6th person applying for unemployment would be unable to complete an application. And that EVERY person would be disconnected at least once. Cutting the benefits to $275. a week, with a MAXIMUM of 12 weeks. He is a POOR excuse for a human being….

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Which Florida beaches are closed? Which are still open?