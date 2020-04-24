Volusia Co. distiller jumps into COVID-19 fight, switches beer for hand sanitizer

Volusia County-based beverage distributor S.R. Perrott, Inc. teamed up with Copper Bottom Craft Distillery this month to turn beer into free hand sanitizer for first responders, military and other community members.

“We are so proud to be able to partner with other locally owned businesses to provide this service to our first responders, health care workers and other high-risk individuals in our community,” said Amelia Kegle, Marketing & Special Events Supervisor at S.R. Perrott. “S.R. Perrott has a long history of being dedicated to helping others, and we are happy we have been able to help during the crisis.”

On Thursday, S.R. Perrott workers delivered the second batch of beer kegs to the Distillery, located in Holly Hill. Copper Bottom has halted all alcohol production during the COVID-19 disaster to focus on hand sanitizer. The first batch was delivered last week and already turned into hand sanitizer.

“As soon as we realized there was a need that we could fill, we jumped at the chance to do something to help,” said Jeremy Craig, owner of Copper Bottom. “We are doing everything we can to continue to produce hand sanitizer to protect local families as long as the crisis continues.”

For S.R. Perrott, Inc., based in Ormond Beach, this is just one more way the family-owned company has shown its community support over the past 58 years. The distributor covers Volusia, Flagler and parts of Putnam counties with a portfolio of more than 75 suppliers, including Molson Coors, Constellation Brands, Yuengling, Mike’s Hard Beverage Co, Boston Beer Co, Heineken U.S.A., Pabst Brewing Co, Diageo-Guinness, Sierra Nevada, Essentia Water, Nestle and select wines from all over the world.

In addition to the beer donations, the company has also donated hundreds of cases of water and wine to health care workers in the community during the pandemic.

Copper Bottom is continuing to produce hand sanitizer for locals who aren’t able to find it elsewhere. The hand sanitizer contains 80% alcohol, which exceeds CDC guidelines to kill coronavirus.

The distillery is accepting volunteers for its efforts, along with monetary donations, in addition to the alcohol donations it has already received. More information about the company’s hand sanitizer program is available here.

