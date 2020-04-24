Bill Posey picks up primary challenge in CD 8

Connect with us

Retired Air Force Col. Scott Caine makes it a contest.

on

Six-term Republican U.S. Rep. Bill Posey will be facing a Republican primary challenge for the first time since his debut congressional race on Florida’s Space Coast.

Republican challenger Scott Caine of Vero Beach filed to run Wednesday in Florida’s 8th Congressional District.

According to Florida Today, Caine is a retired U.S. Air Force colonel who has been thinking about running for a long time but kept his intentions largely to himself before filing. He said he believes Posey, first elected to Congress in 2008, has been in office too long.

That could set up Posey’s most formidable challenge in more than a decade.

The district, covering all of Brevard and Indian River counties and a largely rural portion of eastern Orange County, has been a solidly-Republican district. Voter registration gives Republicans a 12-point advantage, and no Democrat has come within 20 points of Posey since his first run.

Caine could not be reached for comment Friday morning. Caine spent 30 years in the Air Force, serving as a combat pilot, instructor and vice commander of the 9th Air Force, before he retired and returned to his home town of Vero Beach in 2017, According to a 2017 profile in TCPalm.

This year’s Democratic candidate in CD 8 likely will be engineer Jim Kennedy of Merritt Island.

With ballot qualifying closing at noon on Friday, Posey, Caine and Kennedy qualified for the ballot by 10 a.m. Two other Democrats and two other Republicans who had opened up campaign accounts in the contest had not yet qualified.

In 2008 as a state Senator, Posey ran for an open seat in Florida’s 15th Congressional District, which then covered the Space Coast. He easily defeated two other Republicans for the nomination, and then won the 2008 general election by 11 points.

No one’s come that close to defeating him since. In 2018 Posey defeated Democratic activist and business consultant Sanjay Patel, who’d raised and spent far more campaign money than any of Posey’s previous Democratic challengers, by a spread with 61% of the vote.

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

  1. Nancy Tokarz

    April 24, 2020 at 12:47 pm

    Whoever that BOZO is that is running against Posey is certainly not a conservative. Posey has an absolute stellar record. I would venture to say the best in the nation. There would be no reason to challenge him. I’m sure looking into this guy’s background and associations would be very telling. Wolf in sheep’s clothing. Military service doesn’t mean he is some constitution loving patriotic citizen. Look at Tulsi Gabbard She was funded largely by the DSA. In May of 2019, Gabbard voted for H.R. 5, otherwise known as The Equality Act, legislation that takes sharp aim at religious freedom and the First Amendment, mandating that business owners conform to the affirmation of LGBT wedding ceremonies and the use of transgender pronouns, or risk losing their business. She endorsed Bernie!
    So, I’m inclined to believe this BOZO running against Posey is no conservative or Republican at all. Posey is 100% a conservative patriot.

    Reply

