COVID-19 restrictions leaving Florida dentists on the brink

Unless Florida dentists can get back to work soon, many of them will be out of business.

That was the major takeaway from remarks made Friday by Dr. Rudy Liddell, President of the Florida Dental Association, to a subgroup of the Governor’s Re-Open Florida Task Force.

Though dental facilities are medical by definition, the vast majority of the work they do was shut down last month when an executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis banned elective medical treatments.

Liddell, addressing the Agriculture, Finance, Government, Healthcare, Management and Professional Services committee, pushed for dentists to be considered “essential” so they can get the Personal Protective Equipment, such as N95 masks, that is necessary for a timely and safe re-opening.

Liddell suggested that in dentistry, delays in “elective care … can lead to a dental emergency.” Liddell said.

The larger issue is what is a mounting financial emergency for the sector.

More than 90% of dentists are seeing 10% or less patient volume, Liddell said regarding an internal survey, noting that if restrictions continued through the end of June, nearly half would not reopen.

“If these dentists can’t re-open their practices, this could hurt dental access for years to come,” Liddell said, suggesting bridge loans for dentists on the financial brink, and an opening no later than May 8.

The dental experience, he suggested, would change.

Liddell noted new protocols for dentists, including pre-screening questions asked multiple times regarding COVID-19 exposure.

Temperature checks, for patients and staff, will be a regular thing, in hopes of “bringing transmission down to zero.”

Quick tests for COVID-19 would also be ideal.

Even waiting areas will change, with patients calling to verify arrival before coming in, to “reduce patient-to-patient interaction.”

“Gradual starts” to reopening are Liddell’s preference, though he wouldn’t want to see a delayed opening past May 8.

“My message isn’t one of gloom and doom but optimism and assurance that Florida’s dentists are ready to get back,” Liddell said.

However, if dentists don’t get back, and soon, gloom and doom will descend on the sector, another consequence of the unprecedented fight against COVID-19.